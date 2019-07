- A two-vehicle crash left three people – including two children – injured this afternoon.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the scene of the crash is at Highway 60 and Smith Ryals Road south of Plant City. Both vehicles were off the road and one came to rest upside-down.

Deputies say one adult was flown from the scene and two children were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No other details were immediately available.

Continue reading below