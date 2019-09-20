< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Two more men arrested in smoke shop murder; fourth suspect sought

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Sep 20 2019 04:50PM EDT

Updated Sep 21 2019 08:33AM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429681635-429682252"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/James%20Brewer%20smoke%20shop%20murder_1569012999844.jpg_7668830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/James%20Brewer%20smoke%20shop%20murder_1569012999844.jpg_7668830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/James%20Brewer%20smoke%20shop%20murder_1569012999844.jpg_7668830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/James%20Brewer%20smoke%20shop%20murder_1569012999844.jpg_7668830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/James%20Brewer%20smoke%20shop%20murder_1569012999844.jpg_7668830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429681635-429682252" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/James%20Brewer%20smoke%20shop%20murder_1569012999844.jpg_7668830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/James%20Brewer%20smoke%20shop%20murder_1569012999844.jpg_7668830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/James%20Brewer%20smoke%20shop%20murder_1569012999844.jpg_7668830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/James%20Brewer%20smoke%20shop%20murder_1569012999844.jpg_7668830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/James%20Brewer%20smoke%20shop%20murder_1569012999844.jpg_7668830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/two-men-arrested-in-smoke-shop-murder-fourth-suspect-sought">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 04:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 08:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-429681635").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-429681635").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429681635" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BRADENTON, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with a <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/man-found-dead-inside-strip-mall-store-in-bradenton">murder at a Bradenton smoke shop</a> earlier this week. </p><p>One suspect, <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/arrest-made-in-bradenton-smoke-shop-murder-2-suspects-still-sought">20-year-old Amado Zeppi was arrested</a> Thursday in the shooting death of Mohammed Hamed at the Green Galaxy Smoke and Vape Shop. Friday, deputies arrested 19-year-old James Brewer and 21-year-old Michael Hepner in connection with Hamed's shooting.</p><p>It happened Tuesday night around 11 p.m. </p><p>Investigators said Hepner drove Brewer, Zeppi and an unknown black male to the Green Galaxy Smoke and Vape Shop. Brewer went inside to distract Hamed.</p><p>Then Zeppi and the unknown man got out of the car and went inside. The suspects packed a bag with items from the store and the unknown man went out the rear of the store. Zeppi continued to point the rifle at Hamed, and then hit him with the gun's bayonet. The gun fired, killing Hamed. </p><p>Zeppi went back to the car and the four men drove away.</p><p>Brewer, Hepner, and Zeppi were charged with second-degree murder. </p><p>Detectives are searching for the unknown black male. More Local News Stories

Pasco deputies: Nursing assistant exploited disabled vet with dementia

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Sep 25 2019 10:53AM EDT

A nursing assistant in Pasco County is accused of taking advantage of a disabled veteran with dementia.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the victim is an amputee who has been diagnosed with dementia and PTSD.

Allyn Lopez, 38, was a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at the victim's assisted living facility, who investigators said befriended the victim while she worked there. data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/allyn%20lopez%20mugshot%20pasco_1569423125996.jpg_7675083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/allyn%20lopez%20mugshot%20pasco_1569423125996.jpg_7675083_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/allyn%20lopez%20mugshot%20pasco_1569423125996.jpg_7675083_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/allyn%20lopez%20mugshot%20pasco_1569423125996.jpg_7675083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/allyn%20lopez%20mugshot%20pasco_1569423125996.jpg_7675083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Pasco County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Burglars take jewelry from more than 20 South Tampa homes

By Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News

Posted Sep 24 2019 11:00PM EDT

Updated Sep 24 2019 11:11PM EDT

Tampa police are asking the South Tampa community to remain alert after burglars swiped pricey jewelry from nearly a dozen homes.

According to police, at least 23 homes have been broken into since May and detectives believe they are all connected.

In every case, the thieves seem to have been after high-end jewelry. They each had one thing in common: lots of stolen jewelry, some worth tens of thousands." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Burglars take jewelry from more than 20 South Tampa homes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 11:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 11:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tampa police are asking the South Tampa community to remain alert after burglars swiped pricey jewelry from nearly a dozen homes.</p><p>According to police, at least 23 homes have been broken into since May and detectives believe they are all connected.</p><p>In every case, the thieves seem to have been after high-end jewelry.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the Manatee commissioners consider total ban on roadside donating

By Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News

Posted Sep 24 2019 06:07PM EDT

Updated Sep 24 2019 06:13PM EDT

Manatee County commissioners are debating an ordinance that would ban people from standing in roadway medians to ask for money or donations.

The possible ban stems, in part, from an incident in July between resident Ryan Bray and a panhandler.

Instead of offering the man money, Bray offered him work. https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Panhandling_may_be_banned_in_Manatee_Co__0_7674082_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Panhandling_may_be_banned_in_Manatee_Co__0_7674082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Panhandling_may_be_banned_in_Manatee_Co__0_7674082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After incidents involving panhandlers and safety concerns with charity groups asking for donations along busy roadways, the Manatee County Commission is considering banning roadside donating altogether." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Manatee commissioners consider total ban on roadside donating</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 06:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 06:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Manatee County commissioners are debating an ordinance that would ban people from standing in roadway medians to ask for money or donations.</p><p>The possible ban stems, in part, from an incident in July between resident Ryan Bray and a panhandler.</p><p>Instead of offering the man money, Bray offered him work.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Featured Videos

Tropical Storm Karen expected to loop around; may then move west

The nation's largest inflatable park can be found in Sarasota

Video shows drone delivering drugs, cell phone to Ohio jail inmate

The skeleton from Season 2 of 'The Masked Singer' has a bone to pick with the competition href="/weather/tropics/tropical-storm-karen-expected-to-loop-around-may-then-move-west" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Karen-3_1569436660500_7675758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Karen-3_1569436660500_7675758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Karen-3_1569436660500_7675758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Karen-3_1569436660500_7675758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Karen-3_1569436660500_7675758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tropical Storm Karen expected to loop around; may then move west</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/tropical-storm-karen-expected-to-loop-around-may-then-move-west" data-title="Tropical Storm Karen expected to loop around" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/tropical-storm-karen-expected-to-loop-around-may-then-move-west" addthis:title="Tropical Storm Karen expected to loop around" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/the-nation-s-largest-inflatable-park-can-be-found-in-sarasota" > <h3>The nation's largest inflatable park can be found in Sarasota</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/the-nation-s-largest-inflatable-park-can-be-found-in-sarasota" data-title="A giant inflatable park can be found in Sarasota" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/the-nation-s-largest-inflatable-park-can-be-found-in-sarasota" addthis:title="A giant inflatable park can be found in Sarasota" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-drone-delivering-drugs-cell-phone-to-ohio-jail-inmate" > <h3>Video shows drone delivering drugs, cell phone to Ohio jail inmate</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/video-shows-drone-delivering-drugs-cell-phone-to-ohio-jail-inmate" data-title="Video: drone delivers drugs, phone to jail inmate" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/video-shows-drone-delivering-drugs-cell-phone-to-ohio-jail-inmate" addthis:title="Video: drone delivers drugs, phone to jail inmate" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/the-skeleton-from-season-2-of-the-masked-singer-has-a-bone-to-pick-with-the-competition" > <h3>The skeleton from Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer' has a bone to pick with the competition</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/entertainment/the-skeleton-from-season-2-of-the-masked-singer-has-a-bone-to-pick-with-the-competition" data-title="Meet the skeleton from ‘The Masked Singer'" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/entertainment/the-skeleton-from-season-2-of-the-masked-singer-has-a-bone-to-pick-with-the-competition" addthis:title="Meet the skeleton from ‘The Masked Singer'" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> Most Recent

Senate official recommends reinstating suspended Broward sheriff Scott Israel

The nation's largest inflatable park can be found in Sarasota

Video shows drone delivering drugs, cell phone to Ohio jail inmate

The skeleton from Season 2 of 'The Masked Singer' has a bone to pick with the competition

Puppies dance while drinking mom's milk in adorable video data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/broward%20sheriff%20scott%20israel%203_1569433869532.jpg_7675669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/broward%20sheriff%20scott%20israel%203_1569433869532.jpg_7675669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/broward%20sheriff%20scott%20israel%203_1569433869532.jpg_7675669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/broward%20sheriff%20scott%20israel%203_1569433869532.jpg_7675669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Senate official recommends reinstating suspended Broward sheriff Scott Israel</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/the-nation-s-largest-inflatable-park-can-be-found-in-sarasota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Jumpin%20Fun%20Inflata%20Park_1569432689228.jpg_7675718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Jumpin%20Fun%20Inflata%20Park_1569432689228.jpg_7675718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Jumpin%20Fun%20Inflata%20Park_1569432689228.jpg_7675718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Jumpin%20Fun%20Inflata%20Park_1569432689228.jpg_7675718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Jumpin%20Fun%20Inflata%20Park_1569432689228.jpg_7675718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The nation's largest inflatable park can be found in Sarasota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-drone-delivering-drugs-cell-phone-to-ohio-jail-inmate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Cuyahoga&#x20;County&#x20;Prosecutor&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x20;via&#x20;Storyful&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Video shows drone delivering drugs, cell phone to Ohio jail inmate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/the-skeleton-from-season-2-of-the-masked-singer-has-a-bone-to-pick-with-the-competition" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/Skeleton_1569430382089_7675510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/Skeleton_1569430382089_7675510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/Skeleton_1569430382089_7675510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/Skeleton_1569430382089_7675510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/Skeleton_1569430382089_7675510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Skeleton&#x20;is&#x20;dead&#x20;set&#x20;on&#x20;competing&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;season&#x20;of&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;The&#x20;Masked&#x20;Singer&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;on&#x20;FOX&#x2c;&#x20;set&#x20;to&#x20;premiere&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;25&#x20;at&#x20;8&#x20;p&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x20;ET&#x2f;PT&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The skeleton from Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer' has a bone to pick with the competition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/puppies-dance-while-drinking-mom-s-milk-in-adorable-video" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/bunjidoodles%20puppy%20milk_1569429763841.jpg_7675367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/bunjidoodles%20puppy%20milk_1569429763841.jpg_7675367_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/bunjidoodles%20puppy%20milk_1569429763841.jpg_7675367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/bunjidoodles%20puppy%20milk_1569429763841.jpg_7675367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/bunjidoodles%20puppy%20milk_1569429763841.jpg_7675367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Bunjidoodles&#x2f;Instagram&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Puppies dance while drinking mom's milk in adorable video</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 