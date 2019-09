- Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with a murder at a Bradenton smoke shop earlier this week.

One suspect, 20-year-old Amado Zeppi was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of Mohammed Hamed at the Green Galaxy Smoke and Vape Shop. Friday, deputies arrested 19-year-old James Brewer and 21-year-old Michael Hepner in connection with Hamed's shooting.

It happened Tuesday night around 11 p.m.

Investigators said Hepner drove Brewer, Zeppi and an unknown black male to the Green Galaxy Smoke and Vape Shop. Brewer went inside to distract Hamed.

Then Zeppi and the unknown man got out of the car and went inside. One of them had the rifle.

When they came in, Brewer went back to the car where Hepner was waiting.

According to arresting documents, Zeppi and the man forced Hamed to the back of the store and open a safe. The suspects packed a bag with items from the store and the unknown man went out the rear of the store. Zeppi continued to point the rifle at Hamed, and then hit him with the gun's bayonet. The gun fired, killing Hamed.

Zeppi went back to the car and the four men drove away.

Brewer, Hepner, and Zeppi were charged with second-degree murder.

Detectives are searching for the unknown black male. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.