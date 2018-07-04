Two men injured in shooting at Green Gators Bar & Grill

- A party at a Tampa bar turned into a crime scene after two people were shot, deputies said.

The Green Gator Bar and Grill, located near Anderson Road and Waters Avenue, was holding a “foam party” with about 300 people in attendance, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Around 1:10 a.m., two men were arguing in the parking lot when it escalated into a shooting between each other, deputies said.

Deputies said at least one armed security guard became “engaged” with the two men, but it’s unclear if the two men who were injured shot each other, or if they were shot by security. No charges have been filed, but deputies said there is still an ongoing investigation.

On the Green Gators Bar and Grill’s Facebook page, videos of the foam party -- showing people dancing inside the bar -- were posted just hours before the shooting occurred. The bar used to be a Green Iguana location before the owners sold it in 2014.

