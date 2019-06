- At least two people are dead following a vehicle crash in Hardee County, troopers say.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash Tuesday morning near U.S. Highway 17 and Maxwell Drive in Wauchula. They said two people have passed away.

FOX 13's traffic reporter Vanessa Ruffes said one northbound lane of U.S. 17 near the crash scene is closed during the investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.



Continue reading below