- A man and woman were shot early Monday morning at a Brooksville park, deputies said.

The shooting occurred just after midnight in the parking lot area, located at the end of Kennedy Boulevard. Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital by Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Deputies said a female victim was taken in someone's personal vehicle to a local hospital. She was later taken to a different trauma center for "advanced care," according to the sheriff's office.

The victim's identities will not be released due to Marsy's Law. Their conditions have not been released, either.

The shooting suspect fled from the area before deputies arrived, officials said. He is described as a black male, between 5'7 to 5'9 feet tall, and is "shorty and stocky." The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective George Loydgren or Detective Tom Breedlove at 352-754-6850. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477.