- Two St. Pete police officers were disciplined for excessive use of force in separate cases, Chief Anthony Holloway announced Thursday morning.

In the first case, home surveillance video caught Officer Matthew Kirchgraber hitting a suspect back on April 5. Chief Holloway says Kirchgraber was helping a Pinellas County deputy arrest Tyrin Thompson outside a home along 4th Avenue South. The footage shows Kirchgraber and the deputy approach Thompson, who was laying on the porch after fleeing, then strike him several times as they pulled him up.

“This is not a technique taught by the department as a routine way of gaining compliance from a suspect,” his disciplinary letter noted.

A review board determined the use of force was “improper.” Kirchgraber was disciplined and must receive training on proper use of force.

It was not immediately clear if the deputy was also disciplined.

The second case happened back on May 2, when suspect David Barker allegedly fled from police after they tried to pull over his pickup truck. He tried to flee on foot but later began to surrender to officers with his hands in the air when he was hit with a stun gun fired by Officer Andrew Viehmann.

Helicopter video provided by the department appears to show Barker sitting on the ground with his hands in the air when Viehmann fired the Taser.

“There was no obvious reason for the use of the taser,” the review board concluded. “At no point were they any signs the suspect was going to attempt to flee or become violent.”

Viehmann’s discipline included a two-week unpaid suspension. He must also undergo training for proper use of force.