- Police officers had to respond to two separate calls at a St. Pete gas station last week. The first officer arriving at the Shell station and Circle K store at 5756 Central Avenue found a woman laying on the ground unconscious. She was taken to the hospital and survived.

About an hour later, police say, they responded to another call at the same location saying two women were unresponsive in the restroom. When the officer arrived, Lisa Maring-Harris, 54, and Tina Janschek, 30, were found dead on the ground of an apparent overdose.

Police later learned that the three women had arrived together. Investigatiors are still waiting on the medical examiner to complete a full report on their cause of death.



