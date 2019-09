- Uber and Lyft are offering free round-trip -- of up to a certain dollar amount -- for those who need to evacuate to any state-approved evacuation shelter in Florida.

On Uber's website, they will announce which parts of Florida they may suspend operations. As of Monday morning, they continue to operate throughout most of Florida. Updates on Uber's operations can be found here.

To take advantage of the free round-trip to shelters, evacuees will need to download the Uber app, and follow these steps. Riders can get a free ride of up to $20.

1) Open your app and tap “Payment” in your app menu

2) Scroll down to Promotions

3) Tap “Add Promo Code”

4) Enter code "DORIANRELIEF" then tap “Add”

5) Select any of the state-approved Florida evacuation shelters listed at FloridaDisaster.org/info, or your local county website.

For Lyft, they are offering two free rides up to $15 each, until September 15. The code, "DORIANRELIEF" must also be used.