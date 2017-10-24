Unidentified man steals $1,000 in items, police say

- Police are searching for a man who broke into a victim’s work vehicle.

St. Petersburg police shared the vehicle’s interior surveillance video of the unidentified man, where he was seen looking around inside the vehicle and at one point, even directly at the camera. They said he stole more than $1,000 in belongings from the vehicle on October 11 in the 1600 block of 19th Avenue South.

Among the stolen items were the victim’s tablet and cell phone. It’s unclear whether the vehicle was left unlocked.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to call the agency at 7270893-7780 or text an anonymous tip to 827-411.