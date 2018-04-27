University of Florida's Plant City campus offers 'fields' of study

- When 21-year-old Allyson Polston isn't talking to her cows, she's talking about them.

"It's really important for people to know where their food is coming from," said Polston, who is among a growing number in her age group planning careers in farming and agriculture.

She knew she wanted to major in agriculture.

"I always knew I wanted to go to U.F. but I didn't want to move to Gainesville," Polston told me.

She found the answer just a few miles from her home in Plant City.

"A lot of people don't know we're here," offered Jason Steward, an academic advisor.

Since 2001, the University of Florida has had a campus next to Hillsborough Community College in Plant City. Students can get a two-year degree at H.C.C., then transfer to U.F. for a four-year degree in one of several different agriculture majors.

"It’s a great opportunity for students to get a degree right here in their hometown from the University of Florida," continued Steward.

Polston's focus is agriculture education, communication, and leadership. In the 21st century, that includes social media.

"I think there is a story. Everybody has a story. You’ve just got to get in there and see what the story is," she said.

One of the stories at U.F.'s Plant City campus is enrollment. It's up nearly 70 percent – and it's perfect for Polston, who's favorite "field" of study is a cow pasture.