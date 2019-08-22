< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> USF move-in day leaves students, parents dripping with accomplishment, sweat fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=USF move-in day leaves students, parents dripping with accomplishment, sweat&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/usf-move-in-day-leaves-students-parents-dripping-with-accomplishment-sweat" data-title="USF move-in day leaves students, parents dripping with accomplishment, sweat" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/usf-move-in-day-leaves-students-parents-dripping-with-accomplishment-sweat" addthis:title="USF move-in day leaves students, parents dripping with accomplishment, sweat"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425134878.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425134878");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425134878_425183316_131973"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425134878_425183316_131973";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425183316","video":"597659","title":"USF%20move-in%20day%20is%20sweaty%20fun%20for%20everyone","caption":"College%20move-in%20day%20means%20hauling%20in%20mini-fridges%2C%20making%20sure%20dressers%20are%20fastened%20on%20dollies%2C%20and%20lots%20of%20patience%2C%20because%20thousands%20of%20others%20are%20doing%20the%20same%20thing.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F22%2FUSF_move_in_day_is_sweaty_fun_for_everyo_0_7611026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F22%2FUSF_move_in_day_is_sweaty_fun_for_everyone_597659_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661132614%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D07G-x8QRVxEM0dKLouNRSZI_SwA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fusf-move-in-day-leaves-students-parents-dripping-with-accomplishment-sweat"}},"createDate":"Aug 22 2019 09:43PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425134878_425183316_131973",video:"597659",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/USF_move_in_day_is_sweaty_fun_for_everyo_0_7611026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"College%2520move-in%2520day%2520means%2520hauling%2520in%2520mini-fridges%252C%2520making%2520sure%2520dressers%2520are%2520fastened%2520on%2520dollies%252C%2520and%2520lots%2520of%2520patience%252C%2520because%2520thousands%2520of%2520others%2520are%2520doing%2520the%2520same%2520thing.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/22/USF_move_in_day_is_sweaty_fun_for_everyone_597659_1800.mp4?Expires=1661132614&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=07G-x8QRVxEM0dKLouNRSZI_SwA",eventLabel:"USF%20move-in%20day%20is%20sweaty%20fun%20for%20everyone-425183316",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fusf-move-in-day-leaves-students-parents-dripping-with-accomplishment-sweat"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 22 2019 05:19PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 22 2019 09:43PM EDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 09:46PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - College move-in day means hauling in mini-fridges, making sure dressers are fastened on dollies, and lots of patience, because thousands of others are doing the same thing.

That was the case Thursday at the University of South Florida.

There was lots of excitement for students and, whether it's their first or their last, many emotions for parents who left a piece of their heart at USF.

The school's new president, Steve Currall was on campus to greet the new faces and promote a sense of community.

"These very strong bonds and support between our faculty and students, support among students, our alumni community is very strong. So it's really the community that makes this experience special," Currall said. With a little more than 50,000 students, that's a pretty large community.

Junior Artavia Wilson's dad helped her move in for her junior year.

"Oh, it's exciting! This is her third year and she's a straight-A student, so she's been doing all of the things we taught her - to be focused and do her best," Regional Wilson said.

And for the best experience, these move-in experts told FOX 13 how to make the first day go smoothly:

"Pack the night before," one student said.

We hope he was kidding.

"Bring your own cart."

"Bring a dolly, and make sure everything is in closed containers."

"Definitely don't overpack."

"Get here early and wear cool clothes."

"Don't be sad."

"Just go with the flow. 