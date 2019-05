Related Headlines Genshaft reminisces on her time as USF president

- The longtime president of University of South Florida may be retiring soon but she isn’t slowing down in her efforts to help her school.

President Judy Genshaft, alongside her husband, Steven Greenbaum, announced a $20 million donation to name the new building for USF Honors College after her and to fund the five-story building. It is scheduled to be built on the Tampa campus within the next few years.

During her time as president, she established the USF Honors College in 2002. It’s open to all students on each campus. Collectively, students within the college earns an average 3.72 GPA.

The new space is projected to allow the college to grow to 3,000 students in the next five years. It will feature interwoven spaces for classrooms, study areas, faculty and advisor offices, event areas, a music and computer lab. The building will be built just north of the Muma College of Business along USF Maple Drive.

Genshaft’s last day as president is July 1.



Continue reading below