USF's Draft Class heading to NFL teams

- The University of South Florida 2018 Draft class is full of Bulls talent, and the NFL teams that picked up those players seem to agree.

Quarterback Quinton Flowers is going to the Bengals where he may experience a change of pace as a running back. Flowers takes with him the leadership experience he learned while at the helm of the USF Bulls teams the past few season, and the potential of a double threat as a running back that can pass.

Marquez Valdez-Scantling is going to the Packers. His color scheme may not be changing much from the Green and Gold he's used to, but the weather will be a factor as a receiver on the Frozen Tundra.

Deadrin Senat is going to the Falcons. His 2017 season boasted 10.5 tackles for a loss, 6.0 sacks, and 66 tackles overall. Let's hope that he's on the bench when the Falcons play the Bucs.

Mike Love is going to the Bills. The defensive end impressed scouts in the NFL workouts and adds talent to the Bills defensive line.

Bruce Hector is going to the Eagles. The defensive tackle hopes to make an impact on the Super Bowl defending team.

Deatrick Nichols is going to the Cardinals. His numbers in the regular season gave the Cardinals a reason to take the chance to have him work in their program as a corner.

While each player will have to work harder than ever before to actually play in the NFL, this is the first step in the journey and a way to take some of that #BullStrong thinking to the next level.