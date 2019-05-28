< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Valrico woman rescued after going into burning home to get medicines May 28 2019 09:49PM EDT By Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News
Posted May 28 2019 09:49PM EDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 10:36PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 10:41PM EDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Briona\x20Arradondo\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409452133" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>VALRICO, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Hillsborough County firefighters have a message for the residents they serve: Possessions can be replaced, but your life cannot.</p><p>They rescued a Valrico woman who ran inside her burning home to get medications she left behind.</p><p>She's now recovering from smoke inhalation, but it could have been worse. Hillsborough County firefighters said they had only a couple of minutes to get through the front door of the house on Highgate Drive Monday night.</p><p>When the fire started, the woman, her husband, and their dog escaped, but she went back inside for medication.</p><p>“You couldn’t see anything and as soon as you walked outside, you could see the orange glow through the fog and all that,” said neighbor Morgan Schneider. “My father watched her walk back in, and him and a few other people were screaming don’t go in there.”</p> <div id='continue-text-409452133' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-409452133' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409452133' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409452133', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409452133'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Firefighters got there just in time, with the roof collapsing and the fire quickly spreading.</p><p>“As they got inside, they were able to see through the thermal imager. They could hear her screams when they first got inside,” said Chief Jason Dougherty of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. “Eventually the screams stopped, but they were able to see her on the thermal imager.”</p><p>Firefighters found her in a back bedroom, where she had collapsed on the floor.</p><p>“There is nothing material of value more important than human life,” said Chief Dennis Jones of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.</p><p>Firefighters say she was lucky and are stressing for families to get out and stay out.</p><p>“It rarely works well if you go back into a burning building, and take it from me, it rarely works well,” Jones said.</p><p>Firefighters said every family needs an escape plan and you should practice it twice a year. 