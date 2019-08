Related Headlines Underwater memorial to honor veterans

- A one-of-a-kind exhibit is.now open off Clearwater, nearly 40 feet underwater. The Circle of Heroes memorial, which pays tribute to our troops, has been officially dedicated.

A flotilla of boats motored out to the site Monday morning for the ceremony, which included remarks by Congressman Gus Bilirakis and a memorial wreath-laying. A group of wounded warriors then had the honor to be the first to dive the site.

The underwater memorial is made up of 12 life-sized concrete statues representing the men and women serving in the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy. Additional statues will be installed in 2020 to complete the circle.

The site is said to be the nation's first underwater dive memorial honoring veterans. It's also meant to serve as a therapeutic dive site for disabled veterans suffering from PTSD, depression and trauma, according to the creators.

The statues will eventually become an artificial reef to help sustain marine life in the gulf waters.

LINK: More details are available at www.VetMemorial.org