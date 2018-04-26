I-4 chase suspect arrested after video of shooting released

- Footage released by deputies Thursday shows the scary moments when a fugitive felon opened fire at a Plant City gas station, scaring off the owner of the truck he had just stolen.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Majar Jones had stolen a car in Orlando yesterday morning, then led deputies and troopers on a chase down Interstate 4. At some point, he abandoned the car on I-4 and later stole a pickup truck-trailer combo from a Hillsborough County construction site.

The owner of that truck hopped into another truck and followed the stolen truck to the Marathon gas station on Thonotosassa Road. Surveillance footage shows the stolen green truck pull in to the lot, followed shortly by a red truck.

The red truck pulls around to block the green truck in. That’s when, deputies say, Jones fired three shots at the truck’s owner, forcing him to back up.

The video does not show the actual gunshots, but bystanders in the footage can be see scrambling in reaction to the shots and the sudden reverse by the red truck. No one was hurt.

At that point, the green truck sped away with the trailer still attached. Deputies say the found the trailer abandoned down the road, but there was no sign of Jones.

Now, deputies say, the 43-year-old is in custody after checked himself in to a mental health facility in Tampa under a false name.