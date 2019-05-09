< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 09 2019 05:30PM TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A Tampa woman is irate after having to pay $150 after her car was towed from a visitor parking space in Ybor City. </p><p>Winnetta, who asked FOX 13 not to use her real name, was visiting a friend Wednesday, around lunchtime, at the Mobley Park Apartments. She parked in a spot designated for visitors, however, when she came out three hours later, her car had been towed.</p><p>“I’m mad at the tow company because they don’t have any sympathy or any pity,” she said.</p><p>It turns out, she backed into the spot which Mobley Park doesn’t allow. Signs indicating the rule are posted at entrances, but some say they’re easy to miss.</p><p>“Telling someone how they should park their vehicles, that’s a bit outrageous,” said Javier Ramirez who lives at Mobley Park. </p> <div id='continue-text-405946068' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-405946068' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405946068' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405946068', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405946068'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>He and a friend weren’t aware of the rule, themselves.</p><p>Target Recovery and Transport has a contract with Mobley Park to tow improperly parked vehicles. The company's president says the employee who towed the car was just doing their job. He said residents sign paperwork that spells out those rules.</p><p>“I would say that blame's on her and the friend because there are signs that clearly state nobody is to be backed in,” said company president Aaron Watkins.</p><p>His advice: Always check the rules or ask someone when you park somewhere with which you are not familiar. </p><p>Winetta still thinks it is unfair. </p><p>“It is very frustrating because you're just giving out money to these tow companies,” she said.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list ">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/massive-alligator-does-death-roll-during-wrestling-match-with-florida-deputies" >
<h3>Massive alligator does 'death roll' during 'wrestling match' with Florida deputies</h3>
</a>
</li> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/_38_000_buys_ticket_to_South_African_on__0_7241684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/_38_000_buys_ticket_to_South_African_on__0_7241684_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/_38_000_buys_ticket_to_South_African_on__0_7241684_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/_38_000_buys_ticket_to_South_African_on__0_7241684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/_38_000_buys_ticket_to_South_African_on__0_7241684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Parked on the tarmac at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is Crystal Skye, a Boeing 777-200LR unlike anything you've ever seen. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Custom aircraft taking off from Sarasota for luxury South African Safari vacation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 09:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 09:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Parked on the tarmac at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is Crystal Skye, a Boeing 777-200LR unlike anything you've ever seen. </p><p>"It's beyond luxury. It takes it to a whole new level. There is nothing like this in the industry that exists today," said Richard Ziskind. the vice president of Crystal Luxury Air</p><p>Ziskind worked to design the plane, from the bottom up. A plane as large as the Boeing 777 could hold more than 300 passengers. On Crystal Skye, there's only room for 88. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/why-lovebug-mating-season-is-bad-for-your-car-s-paint-job" title="Why lovebug mating season is bad for your car's paint job" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Lovebug_mating_season_is_bad_for_your_ca_1_7241234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Lovebug_mating_season_is_bad_for_your_ca_1_7241234_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Lovebug_mating_season_is_bad_for_your_ca_1_7241234_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Lovebug_mating_season_is_bad_for_your_ca_1_7241234_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Lovebug_mating_season_is_bad_for_your_ca_1_7241234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="When lovebugs end up splattered on your car's front bumper, the acidity can quickly eat away at your paint." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Why lovebug mating season is bad for your car's paint job</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 05:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Love is in the air, quite literally -- but it’s not the kind anyone’s looking for.</p><p>It’s mating season for lovebugs , those pesky pests that fly around mating for hours on end.</p><p>The season occurs in May and August, when the weather is transitioning. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/video-man-throws-concrete-paver-through-woman-s-car-window" title="Video: Man throws concrete paver through woman's car window" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Man_throws_concrete_paver_through_car_wi_0_7241869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Man_throws_concrete_paver_through_car_wi_0_7241869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Man_throws_concrete_paver_through_car_wi_0_7241869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Man_throws_concrete_paver_through_car_wi_0_7241869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Man_throws_concrete_paver_through_car_wi_0_7241869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deputies say they are looking for the man who threw a concrete landscaping paver through the driver's side window of a woman's car." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video: Man throws concrete paver through woman's car window</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 09:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 10:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies say they are looking for the man who threw a concrete landscaping paver through the driver's side window of a woman's car.</p><p>In surveillance video released by the sheriff's office, the man can be heard yelling at the woman to return his property, however, it's not clear to what property he is referring.</p><p>"Give me my [explitive!] Give me my [explitive]!" the man yells at the woman after smashing the block into her vehicle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/massive-alligator-does-death-roll-during-wrestling-match-with-florida-deputies">
<h3>Massive alligator does 'death roll' during 'wrestling match' with Florida deputies</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/florida-hospitals-face-crisis-amid-nationwide-nurse-shortage">
<h3>Florida hospitals face crisis amid nationwide nurse shortage</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/case-of-double-murder-vehicle-arson-still-cold-after-40-years">
<h3>Case of double murder, vehicle arson still cold after 38 years</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-becoming-the-destination-for-girl-trip-getaways">
<h3>Tampa becoming the destination for 'girl trip' getaways</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Massive alligator does 'death roll' during 'wrestling match' with Florida deputies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/florida-hospitals-face-crisis-amid-nationwide-nurse-shortage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Florida_faces_nurse_shortage_crisis_2_7242262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Florida_faces_nurse_shortage_crisis_2_20190510031416"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida hospitals face crisis amid nationwide nurse shortage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/case-of-double-murder-vehicle-arson-still-cold-after-40-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/38_years_since_unsolved_Hernando_double__3_7242209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="38_years_since_unsolved_Hernando_double__3_20190510022608"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Case of double murder, vehicle arson still cold after 38 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-becoming-the-destination-for-girl-trip-getaways"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Tampa_a_destination_for__girl_trip__geta_2_7242393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tampa_a_destination_for__girl_trip__geta_2_20190510024234"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa becoming the destination for 'girl trip' getaways</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 