News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/trending/high-school-student-with-special-needs-bags-two-dates-to-prom-thanks-to-facebook-video"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/special%20prom%203_1560174257482.jpg_7369722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="High school student with special needs bags two dates to prom thanks to Facebook video"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/high-school-student-with-special-needs-bags-two-dates-to-prom-thanks-to-facebook-video">High school student with special needs bags two dates to prom thanks to Facebook video</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car">Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/P%20GIRL%20SCOUT%20TROOP%20HELPS%20HOMELESS%207A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png_7368991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Georgia Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless">Georgia Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/authorities-search-for-driver-who-led-them-on-high-speed-chase-after-burglarizing-hobby-shop"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Hobby_shop_thieves_lead_troopers_on_mult_5_7369243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Authorities search for driver who led them on high-speed chase after burglarizing hobby shop"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/authorities-search-for-driver-who-led-them-on-high-speed-chase-after-burglarizing-hobby-shop">Authorities search for driver who led them on high-speed chase after burglarizing hobby shop</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/high-school-student-with-special-needs-bags-two-dates-to-prom-thanks-to-facebook-video">High school student with special needs bags two dates to prom thanks to Facebook video</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car">Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless">Georgia Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/authorities-search-for-driver-who-led-them-on-high-speed-chase-after-burglarizing-hobby-shop">Authorities search for driver who led them on high-speed chase after burglarizing hobby shop</a></li> <li><a By Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News
Posted Sep 03 2018 05:32PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 03 2018 06:22PM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2018 06:22PM EDT 13)</strong> - He put the "show" in showman. Ward Hall was known as the king of the sideshows. At one time, he had 13 shows traveling the country, featuring the odd and unusual -- all under one tent.</p><p>Hall has died at the age of 88 after a long career in entertainment.</p><p>“I think it’s the end of an era,” offered C.M. Christ of World of Wonders. “He was the last of the old-time showmen.”</p><p>During the off-season, Ward would eat breakfast most every day at the infamous Showtown Bar and Grill in Gibsonton.</p><p>“It’s hard,” Showtown manager Kim Bougue said. “I keep thinking about him not coming through those doors anymore.” </p> <div id='continue-text-357126759' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-357126759' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-357126759' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-357126759', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '357126759'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The showbiz bug bit Ward hard while still in his teens. He was a ventriloquist, a magician, and finally a show owner – every step of the way, transforming the mundane into the magical.</p><p>He authored three books, three plays, and was always on, ready to tell a story.</p><p>“I used to say you could wind him up and he could go 72 hours and keep you entertained,” Christ chuckled.</p><p>To the old timers, Ward is an icon. </p><p>“But the new generation,” continued Harold Mudry of Gibsonton, “he will just be a name in the carnival history book.”</p><p>Maybe, but he’s one that wrote the book on it as well.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var 