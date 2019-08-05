< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Warrant issued for Winter Haven driver who fled from scene of police shooting class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422283353-422283823"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/whpd%20davis_1565030513573.jpg_7573584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/whpd%20davis_1565030513573.jpg_7573584_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/whpd%20davis_1565030513573.jpg_7573584_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/whpd%20davis_1565030513573.jpg_7573584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/whpd%20davis_1565030513573.jpg_7573584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="These photos from Walmart show Davis just prior to the initial encounter at Cambridge Apartments, WHPD says." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>These photos from Walmart show Davis just prior to the initial encounter at Cambridge Apartments, WHPD says.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422283353-422283823" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/whpd%20davis_1565030513573.jpg_7573584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/whpd%20davis_1565030513573.jpg_7573584_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/whpd%20davis_1565030513573.jpg_7573584_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/whpd%20davis_1565030513573.jpg_7573584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/whpd%20davis_1565030513573.jpg_7573584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="These photos from Walmart show Davis just prior to the initial encounter at Cambridge Apartments, WHPD says." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>These photos from Walmart show Davis just prior to the initial encounter at Cambridge Apartments, WHPD says.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 05 2019 02:38PM EDT
Updated Aug 05 2019 02:43PM EDT WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (FOX 13) - Police in Winter Haven are still trying to track down the driver who nearly ran over an officer, then fled from the scene after his passenger was shot.

According to police, it was just after 2 a.m. Sunday when officers were called to the Cambridge Square Apartments for a suspicious vehicle. They found a silver Volkswagen Passat with four people inside, but when they tried to talk to the driver, they say he started "acting strangely."

The driver, later identified as Douglas Davis Jr., reached down under his seat and then hit the car's gas pedal, sending the sedan towards an officer. That officer opened fire, hitting a backseat passenger in the shoulder.

The car then sped off, but jumped a curb at the corner of Avenue F SW and Fourth Street SE. Three people bailed out, leaving the injured passenger inside. Officers say they found a teenage girl hiding in nearby bushes, while a teenage boy later turned himself in.

Davis, though, has not been found and a warrant has now been issued for the 23-year-old's arrest. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deadly dump truck crash closes I-75 southbound lanes at Fowler</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 02:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 04:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 northeast of Tampa, deputies say.</p><p>According to the sheriff's office, the lanes are closed from Fowler Avenue to Interstate 4. Southbound traffic is being directed off the interstate at Fowler.</p><p>Northbound traffic is also slow. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sarasota-county-school-police-force-may-serve-as-model-for-future-departments" title="Sarasota County school police force may serve as model for future departments" data-articleId="422305895" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Dedicated_police_force_debuts_at_Sarasot_0_7574174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Dedicated_police_force_debuts_at_Sarasot_0_7574174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Dedicated_police_force_debuts_at_Sarasot_0_7574174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Dedicated_police_force_debuts_at_Sarasot_0_7574174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Dedicated_police_force_debuts_at_Sarasot_0_7574174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="With one week until the start of school, the Sarasota County Schools Police Department is gearing up. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sarasota County school police force may serve as model for future departments</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 04:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With one week until the start of school, the Sarasota County Schools Police Department is gearing up. </p><p>"My wife is a teacher. I have kids in school. My sister is a principal. I basically come from a family of teachers," said first-year Officer Justin Woodworth.</p><p>Last year hew as part of the first guardian program in Pinellas County. Before that, he worked as an investigator with the Hillsborough County Sheriff Office and Tampa Police Department. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/polk-county-school-bus-safety-measures-will-help-drivers-respond-faster" title="Polk County school bus safety measures will help drivers respond faster" data-articleId="422296813" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_7527015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_7527015_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_7527015_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_7527015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_7527015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Polk County school bus safety measures will help drivers respond faster</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 03:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 03:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With a week until school starts, school systems around the Tampa Bay area are showing off improvements to school safety systems made over the summer.</p><p>Students at Polk County Public Schools go back Monday, Aug. 12 and students will be greeted on school buses by new radio and panic button systems. </p><p>“The 800 Megahertz system is a proven system,” said Polk Assistant Superintendent Rob Davis. “Law enforcement uses it. EMS uses it. It covers the entire county and then some. So it is going to be a safer communications system.’</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sarasota-county-school-police-force-may-serve-as-model-for-future-departments"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Dedicated_police_force_debuts_at_Sarasot_3_7574177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dedicated_police_force_debuts_at_Sarasot_3_20190805214331"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sarasota County school police force may serve as model for future departments</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/walking-to-school-just-got-safer-in-hillsborough-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Safer_streets_for_students_1_7574281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Safer_streets_for_students_1_20190805214136"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walking to school just got safer in Hillsborough County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/heartwarming-moment-two-friends-help-tired-little-boy-with-cerebral-palsy-walk-at-water-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/WTTG%20friends%20help%20boy%20walk_1565027076827.jpg_7573891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy of Mikaila Ryan" title="WTTG friends help boy walk_1565027076827.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Heartwarming moment two friends help tired little boy with cerebral palsy walk at water park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/-ohana-owned-market-has-brought-pacific-island-fusion-food-to-southeast-st-pete"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/sushi%20tacos_1565022674313.jpg_7573823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="sushi tacos_1565022674313.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Ohana'-owned market brings Pacific Island-fusion food to southeast St. Pete</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8687_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8687_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422283353'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2763_" > <span id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lakeland-fire-department-s-new-truck-will-help-keep-firefighters-healthy" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Firetruck%201_1565035843508.JPG_7574124_ver1.0_1565036842351.jpg_7574078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Firetruck%201_1565035843508.JPG_7574124_ver1.0_1565036842351.jpg_7574078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Firetruck%201_1565035843508.JPG_7574124_ver1.0_1565036842351.jpg_7574078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Firetruck%201_1565035843508.JPG_7574124_ver1.0_1565036842351.jpg_7574078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Firetruck%201_1565035843508.JPG_7574124_ver1.0_1565036842351.jpg_7574078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lakeland Fire Department's new truck will help keep firefighters healthy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/walking-to-school-just-got-safer-in-hillsborough-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Safer_streets_for_students_1_7574281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Safer_streets_for_students_1_7574281_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Safer_streets_for_students_1_7574281_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Safer_streets_for_students_1_7574281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Safer_streets_for_students_1_7574281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walking to school just got safer in Hillsborough County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/polk-county-school-bus-safety-measures-will-help-drivers-respond-faster" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_7527015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_7527015_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_7527015_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_7527015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_7527015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Polk County school bus safety measures will help drivers respond faster</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/experts-happy-with-progress-of-rescued-whales" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Pilot%20Whales%208.5.19%20Updated_1565030069359.jpg_7573944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Pilot%20Whales%208.5.19%20Updated_1565030069359.jpg_7573944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Pilot%20Whales%208.5.19%20Updated_1565030069359.jpg_7573944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Pilot%20Whales%208.5.19%20Updated_1565030069359.jpg_7573944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Pilot%20Whales%208.5.19%20Updated_1565030069359.jpg_7573944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Experts 'happy' with progress of rescued whales</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/warrant-issued-for-winter-haven-driver-who-fled-from-scene-of-police-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/whpd%20davis_1565030513573.jpg_7573584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/whpd%20davis_1565030513573.jpg_7573584_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/whpd%20davis_1565030513573.jpg_7573584_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/whpd%20davis_1565030513573.jpg_7573584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/whpd%20davis_1565030513573.jpg_7573584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="These&#x20;photos&#x20;from&#x20;Walmart&#x20;show&#x20;Davis&#x20;just&#x20;prior&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;initial&#x20;encounter&#x20;at&#x20;Cambridge&#x20;Apartments&#x2c;&#x20;WHPD&#x20;says&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Warrant issued for Winter Haven driver who fled from scene of police shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div 