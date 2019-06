- This weekend kicks off the Department of Defense Warrior Games in Tampa.

The paralympic games bring together wounded warriors from all branches of the military.

Some compete in multiple events, like David Snyder, a 40-year-old Air Force Master Sgt. whose leg was amputated in a motorcycle accident.

"An uninsured motorist pulled out in front of me," says Sndyer, who has bounced back from the injury.

He says competing in sports like cycling and swimming has been a big part of his recovery.

"The big thing is I'm on a team with 40 other people. We try to win medals and try to do everything for the team," he says.

Less than two years after the crash that took his leg, he may be better than ever.

"I passed my health evaluation board. I returned to active duty. I'm full, worldwide qualified," he said.

This is Snyder's first Warrior Games.

"It's been great. We walk into places and people are talking about it. They make me feel welcome," says Snyder.

Opening ceremonies are Saturday night at Amalie Arena. For more information visit www.dodwarriorgames.com.