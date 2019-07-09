A St. Petersburg woman was arrested for sticking her unwashed hands and spitting in ice cream at an Indian Shores ice cream shop, police said.

Indian Shores police arrested 66-year-old Jung Soon Wypcha after she was seen in surveillance video tampering with ice cream and supplies at Lu Lu's Ice Cream and Candy Shop on at least three days in June, they said. Wypcha works at a Food Mart next-door which shared a bathroom with Lu Lu's.

On June 17, police said she used "the bathroom with the door wide open" five times and didn't wash her hands. Wypcha then walked to a freezer storing organic ice cream, opened ice cream containers, and placed her hands in them, police said. Investigators said surveillance video showed her picking her nose and sticking her hands in the ice cream, and another video showed her spitting into the ice cream containers.