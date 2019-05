- The mermaids have officially returned to Weeki Wachee!

Fans of the iconic mermaid show at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will once more be able to visit the famous roadside attraction following months of renovations.

Since November, crews have been renovating the mermaid theatre, sidewalks and other areas of the park, forcing attractions like the mermaid show, the wildlife show, and the river boat ride to temporarily shut down.

Officials said the park, which has been a Florida favorite since 1947, needed a facelift, as well as safety upgrades.

The Newton Perry Underwater Mermaid Theatre is getting the most work done: new floors, better lighting, a new ceiling, and 400 new chairs.

"One of the things that we pride ourselves on, here at Weeki Wachee, is maintaining that historic old Florida feel, and that's something that we didn't want to go away," said John Athanason, spokesman for Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.

With most of the work completed, the park announced that the mermaid show started up again Thursday, though the river boat ride and wildlife show remain closed for now.