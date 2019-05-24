A St. Petersburg man, charged with attempted murder for allegedly throwing a woman out of a moving car on State Road 60 in Lake Wales, is back in jail after he was accidentally released.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Remond D. Brown, II was awaiting trial for a long list of charges stemming from the 2018 incident , including attempted murder, grand theft auto, domestic battery, fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.
During a recent hearing, Brown apparently had an outburst and the judge ordered him to be held in contempt for 180 days. However, a sheriff’s office employee misunderstood the hand-written note on the court paperwork and had him released.