Via TPD Via TPD

- Tampa police took to social media Monday afternoon to help reunite a widow to her wedding ring.

According to police, the unnamed elderly woman's car was stolen from the 4800 block of E. Busch Blvd on May 28, with her wedding ring inside.

The car has since been found, but the wedding ring has not. Police posted surveillance footage on YouTube that shows two subjects wanted for questioning.

Police ask anyone with information regarding these two subjects to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at (800) 873-TIPS. You may be eligible for a reward, they add.



