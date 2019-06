- A three-car crash has closed part of U.S. 301 near Wimauma and sent three people – including two Hillsborough deputies – to the hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, it was around 1:30 when the driver of a Honda CRV attempted to swerve around a stopped Kia Sportage in 301's southbound lanes just south of Sun City Center Boulevard. The CRV struck the back of the Kia, though, pushing it into an oncoming Ford Taurus.

Two deputies were in the Taurus; both were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The driver of the Kia was also taken to hospital; no details were available on that person's condition.

U.S. Highway 301 is shut down north of the crash at Ayersworth Glen Blvd. Deputies say drivers should expect delays during their evening commute.

