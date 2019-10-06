< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Winter Haven police identify women found dead in home, person of interest in custody
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Oct 07 2019 09:38AM EDT class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Winter Haven police identify women found dead in home, person of interest in custody&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/winter-haven-police-identify-women-found-dead-in-home-person-of-interest-in-custody" data-title="Winter Haven police identify women found dead in home, person of interest in custody" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/winter-haven-police-identify-women-found-dead-in-home-person-of-interest-in-custody" addthis:title="Winter Haven police identify women found dead in home, person of interest in custody"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431533322.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431533322");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431533322-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431533322-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_3_7689233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431533322-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_3_7689233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431533322-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_3_20191007022500"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_0_7689230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431533322-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_0_20191007022453"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_1_7689231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431533322-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_1_20191007022455"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_2_7689232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431533322-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_2_20191007022458"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_4_7689234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431533322-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_4_20191007022503"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-431533322-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_3_7689233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_3_20191007022500"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_0_7689230_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_0_20191007022453"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_1_7689231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_1_20191007022455"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_2_7689232_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_2_20191007022458"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_4_7689234_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_4_20191007022503"/> url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_0_7689230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_0_20191007022453"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_1_7689231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_1_20191007022455"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_2_7689232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_2_20191007022458"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_4_7689234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Winter_Haven_police_investigate_double_s_4_20191007022503"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/winter-haven-police-identify-women-found-dead-in-home-person-of-interest-in-custody" data-title="Winter Haven police identify murdered women" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/winter-haven-police-identify-women-found-dead-in-home-person-of-interest-in-custody" addthis:title="Winter Haven police identify murdered women" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/winter-haven-police-identify-women-found-dead-in-home-person-of-interest-in-custody";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2013\x20News\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/winter-haven-police-identify-women-found-dead-in-home-person-of-interest-in-custody">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 09:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-431533322").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-431533322").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431533322" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A person of interest turned himself in following the murders of two women inside a Winter Haven home, police said.</p><p>The victims, 23 year-old Chanel Zhane Brown and 42 year-old Latoya Dimitria Owens were found dead Sunday morning inside the home along Avenue V NW, across from Sportsman Park. Winter Haven police said they died from apparent gunshot wounds. </p><p>The women were last seen 11 p.m. and detectives are trying to determine what happened between that time and Sunday morning. </p><p>Detectives said 35 year-old Antonio Jamar Davis, identified as a person of interest, turned himself in at Lakeland Police Department for an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault -- which is unrelated to the double murder. </p><p>In addition, Winter Haven police said Davis was involved in a disturbance on August 28 at 320 Avenue U NW where he showed a firearm and claimed he will "use it."</p> <div id='continue-text-431533322' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431533322' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431533322' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431533322', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431533322'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Davis was booked into Polk County Jail on the outstanding warrant and for possessing a firearm as a felon. Detectives are still trying to determine whether he was involved in the double murder.</p><p>Anyone with information is asked to call the Winter Haven Police Department at (863) 291-5858. WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (FOX 13) - A person of interest turned himself in following the murders of two women inside a Winter Haven home, police said.

The victims, 23 year-old Chanel Zhane Brown and 42 year-old Latoya Dimitria Owens were found dead Sunday morning inside the home along Avenue V NW, across from Sportsman Park. Winter Haven police said they died from apparent gunshot wounds. 

The women were last seen 11 p.m. and detectives are trying to determine what happened between that time and Sunday morning. 

Detectives said 35 year-old Antonio Jamar Davis, identified as a person of interest, turned himself in at Lakeland Police Department for an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault -- which is unrelated to the double murder. 

In addition, Winter Haven police said Davis was involved in a disturbance on August 28 at 320 Avenue U NW where he showed a firearm and claimed he will "use it."

Davis was booked into Polk County Jail on the outstanding warrant and for possessing a firearm as a felon. Detectives are still trying to determine whether he was involved in the double murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winter Haven Police Department at (863) 291-5858. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. Officials in Pasco County are getting out in the community to get people vaccinated so the situation doesn't get worse." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pasco health officials dealing with uptick in hepatitis A cases</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mariah Harrison, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 08:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 05:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Health officials in Pasco County say they're dealing with more cases of hepatitis A then a majority of counties across the state, and they're trying to get a handle on it. </p><p>"Pasco County is one of the leading counties in the state for hepatitis right now," said Department of Health Preparedness Director Time Exline. "We've got over 400 cases since last year. We typically get about six a year."</p><p>Numbers have been steadily rising -- and doubling -- statewide. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/jacquez-welch-will-be-laid-to-rest-monday" title="Jacquez Welch will be laid to rest Monday" data-articleId="431526455" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Jacquez%20Welch_1569246347133.jpg_7671621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Jacquez%20Welch_1569246347133.jpg_7671621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Jacquez%20Welch_1569246347133.jpg_7671621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Jacquez%20Welch_1569246347133.jpg_7671621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Jacquez%20Welch_1569246347133.jpg_7671621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Marcia Nelson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jacquez Welch will be laid to rest Monday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 07:46AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A star player for Northeast High School will be laid to rest, two weeks after he collapsed on the field from a rare, and undiagnosed, medical condition.</p><p>Jacquez Welch collapsed during a Friday night game. Doctors later discovered the 18-year-old had rare arteriovenous malformation, or AVM, which causes bleeding on the brain. Jacquez was never diagnosed. He died a few days later.</p><p>His grieving relatives attended the school's Homecoming game last Friday, and were touched by the tribute to Jacquez. Everywhere they looked, they could see his jersey number on T-shirts, signs and banners to honor his memory and the legacy he leaves as an organ donor.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/witness-killed-after-ex-dallas-officers-murder-trial-was-former-usf-football-player" title="Witness killed after ex-Dallas officer's murder trial was former USF football player" data-articleId="431482784" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/Joshua%20Brown_1570322832480.JPG_7688807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/Joshua%20Brown_1570322832480.JPG_7688807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/Joshua%20Brown_1570322832480.JPG_7688807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/Joshua%20Brown_1570322832480.JPG_7688807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/Joshua%20Brown_1570322832480.JPG_7688807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Witness killed after ex-Dallas officer's murder trial was former USF football player</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 05:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 05:27AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A witness in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbor has been killed in a shooting , the Dallas Morning News reported, citing authorities.</p><p>The newspaper reported that authorities said Joshua Brown, who lived in the same apartment complex as Amber Guyger and Botham Jean, was shot and killed Friday in Dallas. Guyger was still in her police uniform after a long shift when, according to her trial testimony, she mistook Jean's apartment for her own and shot him after pushing open his unlocked door and thinking he was a burglar.</p><p>Brown, 28, testified in Guyger's trial about the September 2018 night that Jean was killed, saying he was in a hallway on the fourth floor, where he and Jean lived. He said he heard what sounded like "two people meeting by surprise" and then two gunshots.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 