- A person of interest turned himself in following the murders of two women inside a Winter Haven home, police said.

The victims, 23 year-old Chanel Zhane Brown and 42 year-old Latoya Dimitria Owens were found dead Sunday morning inside the home along Avenue V NW, across from Sportsman Park. Winter Haven police said they died from apparent gunshot wounds.

The women were last seen 11 p.m. and detectives are trying to determine what happened between that time and Sunday morning.

Detectives said 35 year-old Antonio Jamar Davis, identified as a person of interest, turned himself in at Lakeland Police Department for an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault -- which is unrelated to the double murder.

In addition, Winter Haven police said Davis was involved in a disturbance on August 28 at 320 Avenue U NW where he showed a firearm and claimed he will "use it."

Davis was booked into Polk County Jail on the outstanding warrant and for possessing a firearm as a felon. Detectives are still trying to determine whether he was involved in the double murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winter Haven Police Department at (863) 291-5858. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.