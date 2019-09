- Police in Winter Haven are investigating two shootings that happened in the same area on Wednesday, though it is unclear if the incidents are related.

Winter Haven police said the first shooting happened along Palmetto Ave NW, and left one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

About an hour later, investigators said they were investigating a second shooting in the same area, but did not indicate if anyone was injured.

Officers are searching for at least one suspect in the shootings.

