- Winter the dolphin is a Hollywood star and an inspiration to kids around the world.

That's especially true for 5-year-old Maya Tisdale, from Michigan.

Maya has cerebral palsy and is one of four kids who got the special opportunity to meet the dolphin known around the world.

Friday, they were treated to an up-close and personal encounter with winter at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Maya said it was "really really cool" and "the best day ever."

Continue reading below

The kids got to feed Winter and see her prosthetic tail. Maya pointed out it was similar to her braces.

Aquarium officials said when the kids get older they have jobs waiting for them at the aquarium.