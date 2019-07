- A woman was arrested after leaving a $5,000 tip on her boyfriend's credit card at a Clearwater restaurant after they got into an argument, Pinellas County deputies say.

The incident happened June 27 around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies say Serina Wolfe and her boyfriend got into an argument at the Clear Sky Cafe because she wanted a flight home to New York and her boyfriend refused to buy her a ticket.

Deputies say he put a hold on his credit card, but when he removed it, the woman made a $5,055.37 purchase at the Clear Sky Cafe.

The cafe was notified about the fraudulent purchase but says the waitress had already been paid for the amount of the tip.

Wolfe was arrested July 1st on theft charges. Her bond was set at $2,000.