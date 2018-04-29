Woman drives drunk despite warning from officers

- If you're going to drink, don't drive, especially if the police tell you not to and are watching you leave.

Friday morning, Largo Police Officers responded to the Applebees on East Bay Drive due to reports of an extremely intoxicated person.

They arrived and spoke to the manager who directed them to Miosotiz Lopez. Lopez was intoxicated and was asked to leave the business. Officers instructed her not to drive.

Officers then observed her enter a vehicle in the parking lot and drive away. They immediately pulled her over.

At this point, according to the arrest report, Lopez became combative with the officers and battered a Largo Police officer while trying to get back into her car to attempt to drive again.

Lopez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

When processing her vehicle, officers found marijuana, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with possession for those items.