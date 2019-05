- A woman accused of stealing a tow truck and crashing into two vehicles is now facing multiple felonies.

According to Tampa police, 25-year-old Cecelia Weathers tried to steal a car from Rosario's Towing Saturday night, but got it stuck trying to drive through the gate.

Moments later, officers say she walked to another nearby tow yard owned by Ultimate Auto Collison and stole a tow truck, later crashing into a car and another tow truck being driven by a driver for Freddy's Towing Company.

"I'm glad it was a big heavy truck that I was driving because she hit me real hard. I'm sure she got some injuries. It blew the whole windshield out," tow truck driver Christoper Tarr said.

Bryant Bernaldo was at a local cigar shop just across the street from the tow yard when the incident happened. He says he's thankful no one was seriously hurt.

"It's crazy, absolutely nuts, that somebody would do that and risk everybody's lives," Bryant Bernaldo said.

A witness we spoke with who didn't want to go on camera says he called 9-1-1 around 5:30 Saturday night, but police didn't arrive until roughly one hour later.

"Any pedestrians could have been wiped out. Obviously, whoever did this didn't care about anyone or anything," Bernaldo said.

Weathers is facing one felony count of grand theft auto, one felony count of burglary and one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, among other charges.

As of Sunday night, she remains in the Hillsborough County Jail without bond.