</div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409105874" data-article-version="1.0">Woman faces felony charges for stealing tow truck, crashing into other cars</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-409105874" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Woman faces felony charges for stealing tow truck, crashing into other cars&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/woman-faces-felony-charges-for-stealing-tow-truck-crashing-into-other-cars" data-title="Woman faces felony charges for stealing tow truck, crashing into other cars" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/woman-faces-felony-charges-for-stealing-tow-truck-crashing-into-other-cars" addthis:title="Woman faces felony charges for stealing tow truck, crashing into other cars"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/woman-faces-felony-charges-for-stealing-tow-truck-crashing-into-other-cars" addthis:title="Woman faces felony charges for stealing tow truck, crashing into other cars"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409105874.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409105874");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409105874-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409105874-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/cecelia%20weathers_1558924706284.jpg_7314784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409105874-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/cecelia%20weathers_1558924706284.jpg_7314784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409105874-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cecelia weathers_1558924706284.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/Still0526_00000_1558870809791_7314048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409105874-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="tow truck.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/Still0526_00000_1558870809791_7314048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="tow truck.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/woman-faces-felony-charges-for-stealing-tow-truck-crashing-into-other-cars" data-title="Woman charged with stealing tow truck" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/woman-faces-felony-charges-for-stealing-tow-truck-crashing-into-other-cars" addthis:title="Woman charged with stealing tow truck" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/woman-faces-felony-charges-for-stealing-tow-truck-crashing-into-other-cars";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Jordan\x20Bowen\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/woman-faces-felony-charges-for-stealing-tow-truck-crashing-into-other-cars">Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 08:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 10:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-409105874").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-409105874").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409105874" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A woman accused of <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/woman-arrested-after-stealing-tow-truck-in-tampa" target="_blank">stealing a tow truck</a> and crashing into two vehicles is now facing multiple felonies.</p><p>According to Tampa police, 25-year-old Cecelia Weathers tried to steal a car from Rosario's Towing Saturday night, but got it stuck trying to drive through the gate.</p><p>Moments later, officers say she walked to another nearby tow yard owned by Ultimate Auto Collison and stole a tow truck, later crashing into a car and another tow truck being driven by a driver for Freddy's Towing Company.</p><p>"I'm glad it was a big heavy truck that I was driving because she hit me real hard. I'm sure she got some injuries. It blew the whole windshield out," tow truck driver Christoper Tarr said.</p><p>Bryant Bernaldo was at a local cigar shop just across the street from the tow yard when the incident happened. <p>"It's crazy, absolutely nuts, that somebody would do that and risk everybody's lives," Bryant Bernaldo said.</p><p>A witness we spoke with who didn't want to go on camera says he called 9-1-1 around 5:30 Saturday night, but police didn't arrive until roughly one hour later.</p><p>"Any pedestrians could have been wiped out. Obviously, whoever did this didn't care about anyone or anything," Bernaldo said.</p><p>Weathers is facing one felony count of grand theft auto, one felony count of burglary and one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, among other charges.</p><p>As of Sunday night, she remains in the Hillsborough County Jail without bond.</p> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Zachary Morris, left, and Albert Ales, right (Photos: Southeast High © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Friends in mourning after Bradenton teens die in Peru motorcycle crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 11:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 11:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Of the hundreds of students at Southeast High School in Bradenton, Albert Ales and Zachary Morris stood out among the crowd.</p><p>"They were bigger than life. They were those kind of kids that made everyone feel better when they were around," said Richard Platt, the applied engineering teacher at Southeast High School. </p><p>Just one week ago, the pair crossed the stage as official graduates of Southeast High. They then packed their bags for a long-awaited senior trip to Peru. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/memorial-day-ceremony-honors-gold-star-families" title="Memorial Day ceremony honors Gold Star families" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/Gold_Star_families_honored_at_Memorial_D_4_7314952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/Gold_Star_families_honored_at_Memorial_D_4_7314952_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/Gold_Star_families_honored_at_Memorial_D_4_7314952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/Gold_Star_families_honored_at_Memorial_D_4_7314952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/Gold_Star_families_honored_at_Memorial_D_4_7314952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crowds braved the heat to spend the morning hours at Veterans Memorial Park in Riverview honoring the fallen. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Memorial Day ceremony honors Gold Star families</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mariah Harrison, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 03:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 08:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gold Star family members were among the dozens to attend the 2019 Hillsborough County Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony Sunday morning. </p><p>Crowds braved the heat to spend the morning hours at Veterans Memorial Park in Riverview honoring the fallen. </p><p>For some, Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer, but for others it's a somber reminder of who they've lost.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/be-prepared-hurricane-season-starts-next-week" title="Be prepared: hurricane season starts next week" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/Tips_for_preparing_ahead_of_hurricane_se_6_7314658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/Tips_for_preparing_ahead_of_hurricane_se_6_7314658_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/Tips_for_preparing_ahead_of_hurricane_se_6_7314658_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/Tips_for_preparing_ahead_of_hurricane_se_6_7314658_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/Tips_for_preparing_ahead_of_hurricane_se_6_7314658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center gives tips on basic preparedness for locals as hurricane season is about to begin." /> </div> </div> </div> Hurricane season is just a week away, and local emergency operation centers want you to be ready. 