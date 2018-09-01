Woman found dead near homeless camp

- Detectives are investigating a suspicious death on County Road 579 just north of MLK Blvd. Hillsborough County Sheriff's spokesperson, Major Frank Losat gave a brief update on the investigation Saturday evening.

Losat said a middle aged woman was found on the side of the road by a passerby near a known homeless campsite. The person called 911 upon finding the woman at about 4:47 Saturday afternoon and EMS responders tried to revive the woman but pronounced her dead on scene.

The woman's body has not yet been identified but Losat said they believe she was homeless and living in the wooded area near where she was found. Losat also said detectives are expected to be investigating throughout most of the night and cautions motorists to avoid the area.