- Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a possible homicide after a woman was found dead outside of a Plant City home, they said.

Officials said they responded to the mobile home, located in the 4800 block of Trapnell Road, around 12:15 a.m. Monday after a citizen discovered the female victim with upper body trauma. Deputies said it may have occurred within a six-hour window -- anywhere between 6 p.m. Sunday to midnight.

They said her body was found at the end of a long driveway. Her identity has not been released.

Deputies said the woman's death is still under investigation and have not called it a homicide. Officials received a search warrant to enter the home to gather additional details, and they say they are interviewing potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

Continue reading below

This story is developing. Check back for updates.