Woman injured when truck slams into St. Pete home

- A woman resting in bed was injured Monday evening when a truck slammed into her St. Petersburg home.

David Kampman says his daughter-in-law, Ashley Zurla, was on her bed when the truck rammed through, sending her, the mattress, and almost everything else in the addition into the yard.

"The way they drive, until they start to realize that one mistake, that could be very costly," he said.

The accident happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of 38th Ave when Samuel Anderson's truck slammed into the home. Police say it appears Anderson was trying to change lanes, sideswiped another vehicle and lost control.

Crews on scene say children were home at the time of the accident, but were not injured.

"Luckily the kids were on the other end of the house," Kampman said. "Everyone was very lucky, it could have been a whole lot worse."

Anderson was cited for careless driving.

