Woman steals child's bicycle from Polk City library, deputies say

- Polk County deputies are searching for an Auburndale woman accused of stealing a child’s bicycle.

The incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. Monday after a 12-year-old rode his bicycle to the Polk City Library, located at 215 South Bougainvillea Avenue. He parked the bike and entered the library, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

A short time later, the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Kourtni Jean Wheeler was seen in surveillance video stealing the bicycle while the child was inside the library. The video was shared on the agency’s Facebook page.

Wheeler is described as a white female, about 5’7 tall, weighs 110 pounds, has a thin build and blonde hair. The bicycle is valued at about $75.

“But its personal value is likely much more,” the Facebook post said. “You take away a boy’s bike; you take away his freedom. You take away the mode of transportation he depends on to get him to the library, to his friend’s house, or to the gas station where he can get an orange push-pop.”

Since then, a Polk City couple donated a new bike to the 12-year-old, along with a lock.

Anyone with information on Wheeler’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Leblanc at 863-577-1600. An anonymous tip can be submitted to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.