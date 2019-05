- Charisse Stinson, the Largo woman accused of murdering her 2-year-old son and burying him in a shallow grave, appeared in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Prosecutiors say Stinson killed Jordan Belliveau in a moment of rage, then lied to police, sparking an Amber Alert.

The judge set a trial date for March 2, 2020.

Her attorney said she plans to call 15 to 35 witnesses to testify in the trial, which is expected to last three weeks. Her defense also said they plan to request a change of venue due to the high-profile nature of the trail; they’re worried about finding impartial jurors.

Another pre-trial hearing has been set for July 9.

