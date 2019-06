- A construction worker died Monday in an apparent accident at a stormwater site in Clearwater.

The scene is along the 1400 block of Jeffords Street. That's just south of Glen Oaks Park.

According to a city spokesperson, the worker – identified publicly only as a male in his 20s – was working below-grade in a trench. A large steel plate used for stabilizing the trench walls fell, killing him.

The site is part of the city of Clearwater stormwater project. Keystone Excavators Inc. is the city's contractor.

