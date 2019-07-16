< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. World's largest seaweed bloom stretches from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jul 16 2019 11:20AM EDT

Video Posted Jul 16 2019 11:16AM EDT

Updated Jul 17 2019 11:05AM EDT Sargassum on Delray Beach in South Florida in May 2019. Photo credit: Brian Cousin, Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute Sargassum on Delray Beach in South Florida in May 2019. Photo credit: Brian Cousin, Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute (FOX 13)</strong> - University of South Florida researchers recently released a study on “brown macro algae” or sargassum, the world’s largest brown algae bloom called the "Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt."</p><p>“It can grow so large that it blankets the entire surface of the tropical Atlantic Ocean to the west coast of Africa to the Gulf of Mexico,” said FOX 13’s Dave Osterberg explained during a Good Day segment.</p><p>In 2018, there were more than 20 million tons of sargassum floating on the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico. </p><p>In the spring and summer, the sargassum belt is formed by discharge from the Amazon River due to increased deforestation and fertilizer use. In the winter, upwelling off the West African coast brings nutrients from deep waters to the surface, where sargassum thrives. </p><p>As sargassum is created, some is also dying, creating a pattern of both processes. The problem occurs is when the sargassum builds and becomes too thick. It makes it hard for these species to move and breathe, killing the animal off. </p><p>When the sargassum dies, it sinks, smothering other sea grasses and corals on the bottom of the ocean. </p><p>“Not to mention when this stuff reaches the beach, it releases hydrogen sulfide gas and smells like rotten eggs,” added Osterberg. </p><p>It also is affecting tourism in some countries. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mourners-wait-for-answers-in-death-of-teen-found-in-gator-infested-lake" title="Mourners wait for answers in death of teen found in gator-infested lake" data-articleId="418566973" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mourners_wait_for_teen_s_cause_of_death_0_7528526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mourners_wait_for_teen_s_cause_of_death_0_7528526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mourners_wait_for_teen_s_cause_of_death_0_7528526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mourners_wait_for_teen_s_cause_of_death_0_7528526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mourners_wait_for_teen_s_cause_of_death_0_7528526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A family is searching for answers after the death of a 16-year-old." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mourners wait for answers in death of teen found in gator-infested lake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A family is searching for answers after the death of a 16-year-old.</p><p>Jarvis Deliford was found July 4. Tuesday night, loved ones lit candles and prayed just feet away from where his body was pulled from Lake Maggiore in St. Petersburg.</p><p>Jarvis was from juvenile detention days before. He was assigned an ankle monitor, but investigators say he cut it off and left home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pinellas-sheriff-suspends-2-deputies-for-humiliating-inmates" title="Pinellas sheriff suspends 2 deputies for 'humiliating' inmates" data-articleId="418565657" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Deputies_suspended__fired_after_inmate_m_3_7528093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Deputies_suspended__fired_after_inmate_m_3_7528093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Deputies_suspended__fired_after_inmate_m_3_7528093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Deputies_suspended__fired_after_inmate_m_3_7528093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Deputies_suspended__fired_after_inmate_m_3_7528093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has issued suspensions for two deputies after a seven-month investigation into incidents involving inmates at the Pinellas County Jail back in January." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pinellas sheriff suspends 2 deputies for 'humiliating' inmates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has issued suspensions for two deputies after a seven-month investigation into incidents involving inmates at the Pinellas County Jail back in January.</p><p>In two other, unrelated incidents that same month, deputies were fired for the way they treated prisoners. However, when asked if there would be procedural changes at the jail as a result of the string of misconduct, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said procedures were not the problem. </p><p>"We have the procedural safeguards in place. You can't address stupid," Gualtieri said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/newest-planned-bayshore-tower-to-feature-unique-rooftop" title="Newest planned Bayshore tower to feature unique rooftop" data-articleId="418650810" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Altura%20Bayshore%2C%20sunset.%20Source%2C%20Ronto%20Group_1563373022785.jpg_7528985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Altura%20Bayshore%2C%20sunset.%20Source%2C%20Ronto%20Group_1563373022785.jpg_7528985_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Altura%20Bayshore%2C%20sunset.%20Source%2C%20Ronto%20Group_1563373022785.jpg_7528985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Altura%20Bayshore%2C%20sunset.%20Source%2C%20Ronto%20Group_1563373022785.jpg_7528985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Altura%20Bayshore%2C%20sunset.%20Source%2C%20Ronto%20Group_1563373022785.jpg_7528985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rendering courtesy&nbsp;Ronto Group" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Newest planned Bayshore tower to feature unique rooftop</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 10:13AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 10:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Yet another luxury condominium tower is planned for South Tampa. Featured Videos

In their own words: Remembering the Apollo 11 launch

World's largest seaweed bloom stretches from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico

Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman sentenced to life in prison

Exotic Plumeria: a Hawaiian tropical garden in Seffner Photo credit: Brian Cousin, Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute" title="Sargassum usf_1563293169749.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>World's largest seaweed bloom stretches from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mexican-drug-kingpin-joaquin-el-chapo-guzman-sentenced-to-life-in-prison"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mexican_drug_kingpin_Joaquin____El_Chapo_0_7528987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mexican_drug_kingpin_Joaquin____El_Chapo_0_20190717143513-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo' Guzman sentenced to life in prison</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/exotic-plumeria-a-hawaiian-paradise-in-seffner"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/exotic%20plumeria%205_1563362633150.jpg_7528496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="exotic plumeria 5_1563362633150.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Exotic Plumeria: a Hawaiian tropical garden in Seffner</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/space/in-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;ring&#x20;of&#x20;condensation&#x20;forms&#x20;around&#x20;the&#x20;Saturn&#x20;V&#x20;rocket&#x20;as&#x20;it&#x20;compresses&#x20;the&#x20;air&#x20;around&#x20;it&#x20;during&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;the&#x20;launch&#x20;of&#x20;Apollo&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;framed&#x20;with&#x20;an&#x20;American&#x20;flag&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;foreground&#x20;&#x28;NASA&#x20;photo&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>In their own words: Remembering the Apollo 11 launch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/world-s-largest-seaweed-bloom-stretches-from-africa-to-the-gulf-of-mexico" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Sargassum%20usf_1563293169749.jpg_7526125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Sargassum%20usf_1563293169749.jpg_7526125_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Sargassum%20usf_1563293169749.jpg_7526125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Sargassum%20usf_1563293169749.jpg_7526125_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Sargassum%20usf_1563293169749.jpg_7526125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sargassum&#x20;on&#x20;Delray&#x20;Beach&#x20;in&#x20;South&#x20;Florida&#x20;in&#x20;May&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Brian&#x20;Cousin&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x20;Atlantic&#x20;University&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Harbor&#x20;Branch&#x20;Oceanographic&#x20;Institute" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>World's largest seaweed bloom stretches from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/national-hot-dog-day-where-to-snag-the-best-deals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20natonal%20hot%20dog%20day_1563374499300.jpg_7529169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20natonal%20hot%20dog%20day_1563374499300.jpg_7529169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20natonal%20hot%20dog%20day_1563374499300.jpg_7529169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20natonal%20hot%20dog%20day_1563374499300.jpg_7529169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20natonal%20hot%20dog%20day_1563374499300.jpg_7529169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>National Hot Dog Day: Where to snag the best deals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/newest-planned-bayshore-tower-to-feature-unique-rooftop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Altura%20Bayshore%2C%20sunset.%20Source%2C%20Ronto%20Group_1563373022785.jpg_7528985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Altura%20Bayshore%2C%20sunset.%20Source%2C%20Ronto%20Group_1563373022785.jpg_7528985_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Altura%20Bayshore%2C%20sunset.%20Source%2C%20Ronto%20Group_1563373022785.jpg_7528985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Altura%20Bayshore%2C%20sunset.%20Source%2C%20Ronto%20Group_1563373022785.jpg_7528985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Altura%20Bayshore%2C%20sunset.%20Source%2C%20Ronto%20Group_1563373022785.jpg_7528985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rendering&#x20;courtesy&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Ronto&#x20;Group" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Newest planned Bayshore tower to feature unique rooftop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mexican-drug-kingpin-joaquin-el-chapo-guzman-sentenced-to-life-in-prison" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mexican_drug_kingpin_Joaquin____El_Chapo_0_7528987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mexican_drug_kingpin_Joaquin____El_Chapo_0_7528987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mexican_drug_kingpin_Joaquin____El_Chapo_0_7528987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mexican_drug_kingpin_Joaquin____El_Chapo_0_7528987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mexican_drug_kingpin_Joaquin____El_Chapo_0_7528987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo' Guzman sentenced to life in prison</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 