Crash with serious injuries closes Pinellas Park Road

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Apr 28 2018 07:51PM EDT

Updated: Apr 28 2018 10:52PM EDT

PINELLAS PARK (FOX 13) - A crash with serious injuries shut down the 5700 block of 70th Avenue in both directions in Pinellas Park Saturday evening.

Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

They have not released much information yet. But police said the motorcycle was dragged several feet. An adult female passenger on the motorcycle was seriously injured.

Police said the motorcycle driver was an adult male. Police have not said if he was injured.

Traffic Homicide Investigators were called to the scene because of the serious injuries.

