- A former WWE star was arrested at Tampa International Airport after police say she brought a loaded handgun into the airport.

Police arrested Terri Runnels after they found the handgun at a security checkpoint yesterday morning. She was charged with a single count of carrying a concealed firearm.

Runnels, 52, was booked into the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, where she posted a $2,000 bond and was released about three hours later.

Runnels was married to former wrestler Goldust, whose real name is Dustin Patrick Runnels, from 1993 to 1999. She now lives in Lutz.

Continue reading below