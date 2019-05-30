< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/shark-follows-woman-swimming-off-panama-city-beach">Shark follows woman swimming off Panama City Beach</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/charley-s-world/bryan-glazer-family-jcc-is-a-community-center-for-everyone"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/JCC_1559235825867_7331091_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bryan Glazer Family JCC is a community center for everyone"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/charley-s-world/bryan-glazer-family-jcc-is-a-community-center-for-everyone">Bryan Glazer Family JCC is a community center for everyone</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/humane-society-of-tampa-bay-offering-reward-to-find-who-tossed-a-kitten-from-a-moving-car"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/tossed%20kitten%20for%20web_1559236033954.jpg_7331097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Humane Society of Tampa Bay offering reward to find who tossed a kitten from a moving car"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/humane-society-of-tampa-bay-offering-reward-to-find-who-tossed-a-kitten-from-a-moving-car">Humane Society of Tampa Bay offering reward to find who tossed a kitten from a moving car</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/19th-century-shipwreck-discovered-gulf-of-mexico"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/hull-hires_1559231764440_7330561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mysterious 19th-century shipwreck discovered by accident in Gulf of Mexico"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/19th-century-shipwreck-discovered-gulf-of-mexico">Mysterious 19th-century shipwreck discovered by accident in Gulf of Mexico</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/shark-follows-woman-swimming-off-panama-city-beach">Shark follows woman swimming off Panama City Beach</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/charley-s-world/bryan-glazer-family-jcc-is-a-community-center-for-everyone">Bryan Glazer Family JCC is a community center for everyone</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/humane-society-of-tampa-bay-offering-reward-to-find-who-tossed-a-kitten-from-a-moving-car">Humane Society of Tampa Bay offering reward to find who tossed a kitten from a moving car</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/19th-century-shipwreck-discovered-gulf-of-mexico">Mysterious 19th-century shipwreck discovered by accident in Gulf of Mexico</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/-he-is-super-ready-for-first-grade-6-year-old-excitedly-celebrates-graduating-kindergarten">'He is super ready for first grade': Overjoyed 6-year-old celebrates graduating kindergarten</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/couple-arrested-in-disturbing-child-abuse-case-death-of-myakka-city-boy">Couple arrested in child abuse case, death of Myakka City </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div WWE star arrested for bringing loaded gun to Tampa airport, police say</h1> </header> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409870046.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409870046");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409870046-409869460"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HCSO photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>HCSO photo</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409870046-409869460" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/wwe-star-arrested-for-bringing-loaded-gun-to-tampa-airport-police-say">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 03:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-409870046").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-409870046").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409870046" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A former WWE star was arrested at Tampa International Airport after police say she brought a loaded handgun into the airport.</p><p>Police arrested Terri Runnels after they found the handgun at a security checkpoint yesterday morning. She was charged with a single count of carrying a concealed firearm.</p><p>Runnels, 52, was booked into the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, where she posted a $2,000 bond and was released about three hours later.</p><p>Runnels was married to former wrestler Goldust, whose real name is Dustin Patrick Runnels, from 1993 to 1999. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/type-of-blue-green-algae-confirmed-in-waters-off-safety-harbor" title="Type of blue-green algae confirmed in waters off Safety Harbor" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Safety_Harbor_water_tests_positive_for_t_2_7327632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Safety_Harbor_water_tests_positive_for_t_2_7327632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Safety_Harbor_water_tests_positive_for_t_2_7327632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Safety_Harbor_water_tests_positive_for_t_2_7327632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Safety_Harbor_water_tests_positive_for_t_2_7327632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pinellas County government confirmed the waters off Safety Harbor have tested positive for a type of blue-green algae known as oscillatoria." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Type of blue-green algae confirmed in waters off Safety Harbor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A type of blue-green algae has popped up in Old Tampa Bay, bringing with it unsightly water and a foul smell. </p><p>“I can’t breathe. It’s bad if you have asthma or any kind of breathing or respiratory problems,” said Cassandra Nash, who likes to walk around the Safety Harbor pier.</p><p>A neighbor captured photos of the dark-looking algae on the shoreline Memorial Day in Safety Harbor. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/3-year-old-child-riding-tricycle-passes-away-after-vehicle-hits-her-in-land-o-lakes" title="3-year-old child riding tricycle passes away after vehicle hits her in Land O' Lakes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/D7xcUdCXsAUpfTT_1559173795322_7326630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/D7xcUdCXsAUpfTT_1559173795322_7326630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/D7xcUdCXsAUpfTT_1559173795322_7326630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/D7xcUdCXsAUpfTT_1559173795322_7326630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/D7xcUdCXsAUpfTT_1559173795322_7326630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Pasco Fire Rescue)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3-year-old child riding tricycle passes away after vehicle hits her in Land O' Lakes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A young girl has passed away after being hit by a car in Land O’ Lakes, troopers said.</p><p>According to Florida Highway Patrol, 3-year-old Remington Solano was riding her tricycle in her neighborhood. Before 7 p.m., she was heading east on Torvest Court in the middle of the roadway. Around the same time, a 39-year-old male driver began reversing from a driveway in the 17000 block. </p><p>That’s when his vehicle collided with the child, troopers said. Solano was taken to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital where she later died.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/st-pete-pet-shelter-will-let-you-take-dogs-out-on-day-trips" title="St. Pete pet shelter will let you take dogs out on day trips" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/_Doggy_Day_Out__launches_in_St__Pete_2_7329320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/_Doggy_Day_Out__launches_in_St__Pete_2_7329320_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/_Doggy_Day_Out__launches_in_St__Pete_2_7329320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/_Doggy_Day_Out__launches_in_St__Pete_2_7329320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/_Doggy_Day_Out__launches_in_St__Pete_2_7329320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A new program is launching for dog lovers of all kinds. The “Doggy Day Out” program by “Friends of Strays” lets members of the Bay Area community take shelter dogs on field trips. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Pete pet shelter will let you take dogs out on day trips</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new program is launching for dog lovers of all kinds. </p><p>The “Doggy Day Out” program by “Friends of Strays” begins Friday and allows members of the Bay Area community take shelter dogs on field trips. </p><p>“Anyone can come to the shelter during our open hours and take one of our dogs out on a field trip,” explained Holly Clare, communications manager of Friends of Strays. “We’re in St. Petersburg, and it’s a super dog-friendly community. We thought the community could get behind it. The dog-friendly businesses can get behind it, and most importantly our shelter dogs can really benefit from it.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/shark-follows-woman-swimming-off-panama-city-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-13h27m50s897_1559237461246_7331214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Stan Battles via Storyful" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-30-13h27m50s897_1559237461246.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Shark follows woman swimming off Panama City Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/bryan-glazer-family-jcc-is-a-community-center-for-everyone"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/JCC_1559235825867_7331091_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="JCC_1559235825867.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bryan Glazer Family JCC is a community center for everyone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/humane-society-of-tampa-bay-offering-reward-to-find-who-tossed-a-kitten-from-a-moving-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/tossed%20kitten%20for%20web_1559236033954.jpg_7331097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""Columbo" the kitten during a visit to the FOX 13 studio." title="tossed kitten for web_1559236033954.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Humane Society of Tampa Bay offering reward to find who tossed a kitten from a moving car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/19th-century-shipwreck-discovered-gulf-of-mexico"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/hull-hires_1559231764440_7330561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A close-up view of the bow. Marine life is prevalent on the wreck except on the copper sheathing. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wwe-star-arrested-for-bringing-loaded-gun-to-tampa-airport-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HCSO&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>WWE star arrested for bringing loaded gun to Tampa airport, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/teen-driving-fatalities-increase-between-memorial-labor-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-100%20DEADLIEST%20DAYS%205_WTVT335d_146.mxf.00_00_50_09.Still001_1559243906528.jpg_7331537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-100%20DEADLIEST%20DAYS%205_WTVT335d_146.mxf.00_00_50_09.Still001_1559243906528.jpg_7331537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-100%20DEADLIEST%20DAYS%205_WTVT335d_146.mxf.00_00_50_09.Still001_1559243906528.jpg_7331537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-100%20DEADLIEST%20DAYS%205_WTVT335d_146.mxf.00_00_50_09.Still001_1559243906528.jpg_7331537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-100%20DEADLIEST%20DAYS%205_WTVT335d_146.mxf.00_00_50_09.Still001_1559243906528.jpg_7331537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen driving fatalities increase between Memorial, Labor Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/shark-follows-woman-swimming-off-panama-city-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-13h27m50s897_1559237461246_7331214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-13h27m50s897_1559237461246_7331214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-13h27m50s897_1559237461246_7331214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-13h27m50s897_1559237461246_7331214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-13h27m50s897_1559237461246_7331214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Stan&#x20;Battles&#x20;via&#x20;Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Shark follows woman swimming off Panama City Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/central-florida-dials-up-new-area-code" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/IMG_0232_1559237152319_7331213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/IMG_0232_1559237152319_7331213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/IMG_0232_1559237152319_7331213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/IMG_0232_1559237152319_7331213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/IMG_0232_1559237152319_7331213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Central Florida dials up new area code</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 