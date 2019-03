Related Headlines WrestleMania 36 will be in Tampa

- Fresh off Thursday's announcement that WrestleMania will come to Tampa next year, several of the WWE's biggest names met with kids in Tampa to help put a smackdown on bullying.

The WWE's Be a Star anti-bullying campaign gives kids and fans a chance to get up-close and personal with their favorite wrestlers.

Tampa-based wrestler Titus O'Neil said he feels an obligation to teach kids to not make the same mistakes he did.

“We do these rallies all over the world. The message is: Simply treat others actually better than you want to be treated,” O’Neil said.

About 200 kids listened in awe inside the Garcia Salesian Boys and Girls Club to the wrestlers. Some of them used personal stories to connect to the children.

“I was known for having the biggest head ever in elementary school and having the biggest belly, so a lot of the WWE superstars will be able to relate with these kids,” said Hulk Hogan.

Wrestler Bayley, who is a former women's champion and on half of the first-ever women's tag-team champions, recalled being bullied for being a tom-boy growing up.

“To be able to come back as a WWE superstar, and as a women’s champion, it shows kids don’t get discouraged because of how other people view you. You should always stray true to yourself,” she said.