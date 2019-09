- A new fast-casual pizzeria recently opened the doors to their new Brandon location last week. Your Pie wants to create a new pizza experience for restaurant-goers.

The brick-oven pizzeria offers a customizable, down-the-line experience at its 70 stores nationwide. The chain has eight locations here in Florida, but this will be the first for the Tampa Bay area.

"At Your Pie, we believe that food can be fresh, fast, delicious and experiential," said Founder and President Drew French. "We want to be the go-to fast casual restaurant where families, friends, colleagues and groups can gather, dine and share memories without having to share pizzas. We're excited for the opportunity to bring the original fast casual, individualized pizza concept to Brandon and the surrounding communities."

Your Pie Brandon is owned and operated by Theresa and Karen Sharkey.

Customers can choose one of their favorites or customize one of their own main entree dishes.

"We have a list of ingredients that you can choose from," said Theresa Sharkey. "From sauces to cheese to meats to vegetables, you can make your own, whatever you want to eat."

Customizable menu items include pizzas, pastas, paninis, and salads. All the menu items, including Your Pie's rotating seasonal menu, are inspired by family recipes from the Italian island of Ischia. The store also offers craft beer, wine and Italian-style gelato pairings.

Your Pie plans to get involved in the Brandon community too. They hope to hold monthly charity events for groups in the area. Prior to its official grand opening, the pizzeria hosted a "Dine and Donate" event to collect donations on behalf of the Campo Family YMCA.

"Our dream has always been to build a business that benefits our local community," said Karen Sharkey. "We want to use Your Pie as a platform to serve the residents of Brandon and the surrounding areas, both in and outside our store, and we hope to be known for supporting worthy causes that matter most to this community."

Your Pie Brandon is located at 125 E. Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon, FL 33511. For more information, visit their website.