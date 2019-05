- Police in Zephyrhills say two missing children who were last seen near Raymond B. Stewart Middle School have been found safe.

Just after noon Tuesday, deputies issued an alert for the 12-year-old and 9-year-old. According to the sheriff's office, they were last seen near the school around 2 a.m., though deputies could not elaborate.

By 1:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said, they girls had been "safely recovered."

No other details were immediately available.

Continue reading below