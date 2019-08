- Tampa's zoo wants to give visitors a look at its conservation efforts while also taking on new projects.

ZooTampa is in the process of building a conservation center at its old hospital building adjacent to the Roaring Springs water ride. The building will showcase the zoo's conservation efforts through multimedia and have a meeting room for scientists and others.

Next to the building, connected via a walkway, will be two small cat holding facilities for clouded leopards and serval, a wild cat species native to Africa, ZooTampa Chief Zoological Officer Dr. Larry Killmar told the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

"There's really no place where we can present our conservation efforts and focus on that," Killmar said. "It ties our medical campus together with the visitors."

LINK: See more renderings and details from the Tampa Bay Business Journal

Continue reading below