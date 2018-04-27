Louisville officer shoots through patrol car windshield, killing suspect

- Louisville police officer shot through the windshield of the car he was driving, killing an armed robbery suspect, on April 24, bodycam footage shows.

A police spokesman said that officers responded to a reported store robbery in the Portland neighborhood on April 24. A suspect matching the description of the store robber fled when police made contact with him. Police said that the suspect was “brandishing” a handgun and shot the suspect, who died shortly after being taken to hospital by emergency services. Police said that no officers were struck by gunfire.

The footage shown is of the officer who shot the suspect through his own windscreen.

The former police chief for Madison, Wisconsin, David Couper, was quoted by The Courier Journal as saying the move seemed “reckless,” and that the bullet’s trajectory could have been changed when going through the windshield.