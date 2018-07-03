Memorial service today for slain Long Beach fire captain

- Mourners will gather Tuesday morning for a memorial service for Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Dave Rosa, who was shot and killed while responding to a report of an explosion at a senior living facility.

The memorial service will take begin at 10 a.m. at the Long Beach Convention Center, according to the LBFD.

Rosa, 45, was shot when he and other firefighters went to the Covenant Manor, an 11-story building in the 600 block of East Fourth Street about 4 a.m. June 25. He died at a hospital. Firefighter Ernesto Torres, 35, and a civilian who lived in the building also were wounded, but survived.

The suspect -- Thomas Man Kim, 77, a resident of the building -- was arrested that morning, and has been charged with capital murder and other counts. Kim allegedly set off an explosive device in his apartment in an effort to kill a female neighbor who lived above him and with whom he had been feuding, according to prosecutors.

The Long Beach Fire Department announced that a fund that was set up for Rosa's family. Information about the fund is available at www.friendsoflbfire.org/police-fire-memorial.

Rosa is survived by his wife Lynley, his two sons, Alec, 26, and Sam, 15, his parents, Paul and Jean Rosa, and his sister, Julia Hensley.

Rosa was a 17-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department. His last assignment was at Fire Station 10 in central Long Beach. Before that, he served as a training captain.

"Capt. David Rosa was a well-respected fire officer,'' the LBFD said in a statement. ``He served as a mentor for many young adults, paramedics, and firefighters. He was dedicated to his faith, his family, and to his profession. Capt. Rosa's tragic death has left us deeply grieved and saddened. This loss is profound and has been felt by all members of his fire family and the community he served with dedication and distinction. Our hearts, prayers, and condolences go out to his family and friends.''

