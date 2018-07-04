Minnesota teen escapes uninjured after driving into large hole in washed-out road

- A teenager drove right into a hole that opened up in a Minnesota road.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office shared drone video showing the accident. Officials said a township road washed out after significant rainfall in the area. The 16-year-old driver wasn’t injured, they said, mainly because he had his seatbelt on and the airbags deployed.

The agency wrote on its Facebook page, “Remember, always BUCKLE UP; you just never know what situation you might encounter!”

The National Weather Service said there were strong thunderstorms that could have produced hail and wind gusts of up to 55 mph on Tuesday.