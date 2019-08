- At least 29 people were killed in two separate mass shootings in Texas and Ohio on Saturday and Sunday -- just 13 hours apart.

Twenty people were shot and killed at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday. Then early Sunday, nine people were murdered in a popular bar district in Dayton, Ohio.

Jocelyn Morris was inside her friend's apartment when she heard a barrage of gunfire. She thought it was a garbage truck, but then she said she looked out the window and could see the aftermath. It's a sight she said she'll never forget.

A barrage of gunfire sent people running for safety in the Oregon District, which is a popular bar area in downtown Dayton.

"All of a sudden people just started running and that's when I started hearing shots," one witness said.

Continue reading below

People were simply enjoying a Saturday night out at an outdoor patio when they were caught in the midst of the chaos.

"There were bodies scattered all over across the street," another witness recalled.

Officers could be seen with guns drawn, approaching the suspect just seconds after he opened fire. In another angle, you can see the suspect in the right bottom part of your screen approach the entrance of Ned Peppers Bar with a long gun in hand. Moments later, police killed the suspect.

"Had this individual made it through the doorway of Ned Peppers with that level of weaponry, there would have been catastrophic injury and loss of life," Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said.

Police say the gunman 24-year-old Conner Betts, dressed in body armor, used a rifle to kill nine people including his own sister, 22-year-old Megan Betts.

Just 13 hours earlier, a similar tragedy unfolded in El Paso, Texas.

Police say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius opened fire at a Walmart store, killing 20 people.

The shooter is now in police custody charged with capital murder.

Officers responded to the Walmart within 6 minutes of the first call into 911.

In Dayton, officers engaged the suspect in less than 30 seconds.

"They saved a lot of lives," Governor Mike DeWine said. "We'll never know whose life was saved. We'll never know how many, but a number of lives were saved."

Sunday night, Daytonians came together in the Oregon district for a special vigil where lives were lost just hours earlier.

As of Sunday night, Dayton police say a motive is still unknown.