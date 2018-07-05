NYPD sings 'happy birthday' to homeless woman

- Video shared on Facebook shows a heartwarming moment between members of New York's finest and a homeless woman.

The police officers sing 'happy birthday' to the woman as she sits on a staircase at the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. One of the officers also hands her a drink and food in a brown paper bag.

Mandie Dee told FOX5NY.com that she "thought it was a great idea to post it."

"It's always a good idea to help build a good relationship between the public and our officers," she said.