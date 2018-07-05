NYPD sings 'happy birthday' to homeless woman

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: Jul 05 2018 01:22PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05 2018 05:36PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Video shared on Facebook shows a heartwarming moment between members of New York's finest and a homeless woman.

The police officers sing 'happy birthday' to the woman as she sits on a staircase at the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. One of the officers also hands her a drink and food in a brown paper bag.

Mandie Dee told FOX5NY.com that she "thought it was a great idea to post it."

"It's always a good idea to help build a good relationship between the public and our officers," she said.

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • NYPD sings 'happy birthday' to homeless woman
  • Scott Pruitt resigns as head of EPA
  • Rest of whiskey storage warehouse collapses in Kentucky
  • Mom shoots man who took her car with kids inside
  • President Trump gives Fourth of July wishes, hosts military families picnic
  • Police pull protester off Statue of Liberty
  • Pierre-Paul shares gruesome photos, warning about fireworks
  • Minnesota teen escapes uninjured after driving into large hole in washed-out road
  • Celebrating the Fourth of July with Declaration of Independence reading, parade, fireworks
  • Authorities warn of credit card skimming devices, home burglaries during Fourth of July holiday