Oregon will allow undocumented immigrants to get licenses (Photo illustration by Craig Mitchelldyer/Getty Images) data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo illustration by Craig Mitchelldyer/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo illustration by Craig Mitchelldyer/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415567723-415566886" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" By Associated Press
Posted Jun 30 2019 03:31PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-415567723").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-415567723").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415567723" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SALEM, Ore. (AP)</strong> - Undocumented immigrants in Oregon will legally be able to obtain driver's licenses under a measure sent to the governor's desk.</p><p>Senators voted 17-10 Saturday to expand driving privileges to all Oregon residents regardless of their immigration status. Gov. Kate Brown is expected to sign.</p><p>The move will make Oregon the 14th state to allow undocumented immigrants to drive. New York approved a similar measure earlier this month.</p><p>The bill has been a priority for pro-immigration groups who say that undocumented immigrants often live in rural areas which requires having a car. Window cleaners don superhero costumes to cheer up sick kids in children's hospital

A window cleaning business did their part to help sick kids smile this week when they dressed up as superheroes while rappelling down the side of the Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide, South Australia.

Cath Pfeiffer-Smith from SA Window Cleaning said they had a great time doing bringing joy to kids staying in the hospital.

"It was wonderful to take a break from our usual window cleaning and give back to the kids in Adelaide by giving them a little break from their everyday medical routines, the same four walls and the same view out of their windows," Pfeiffer-Smith said.

---

Animal rescues asking for bra clasp donations to help injured turtles

Some animal rescue groups are asking ladies to not throw away their old bras, but instead, donate the clasps to help injured turtles heal.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in North Carolina posted photos on social media of how they use the eye closures from the fasteners to mend a turtle's broken shell back together.

---

Trump meets Kim in DMZ, becomes first sitting US president to step into North Korea

By Nicole Darrah (FOX NEWS) - With wide grins and a historic handshake, President Trump became the first sitting U.S. leader to set foot in North Korea when he took 20 steps into the Hermit Kingdom on Sunday.

Trump shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he crossed the low stone curb separating the North and the South at around 3:45 p.m. local time. The event in the Demilitarized Zone — which also included a roughly 50-minute meeting behind closed doors — marked a return to face-to-face contact between the two leaders after talks broke down during a summit in Vietnam in February.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Trump said that the two leaders had agreed to revive talks on the pariah nation's nuclear program. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un briefly met at the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Sunday. (Handout photo by Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump meets Kim in DMZ, becomes first sitting US president to step into North Korea</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 08:11AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 08:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>By Nicole Darrah (FOX NEWS) - With wide grins and a historic handshake, President Trump became the first sitting U.S. leader to set foot in North Korea when he took 20 steps into the Hermit Kingdom on Sunday.</p><p>Trump shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he crossed the low stone curb separating the North and the South at around 3:45 p.m. local time. The event in the Demilitarized Zone — which also included a roughly 50-minute meeting behind closed doors — marked a return to face-to-face contact between the two leaders after talks broke down during a summit in Vietnam in February.</p><p>Speaking to reporters afterward, Trump said that the two leaders had agreed to revive talks on the pariah nation’s nuclear program.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/animal-rescues-asking-for-bra-clap-donations-to-help-injured-turtles" title="Animal rescues asking for bra clasp donations to help injured turtles" data-articleId="415552126" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497_7457762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497_7457762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497_7457762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497_7457762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497_7457762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit:&nbsp;Carolina Waterfowl Rescue" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Animal rescues asking for bra clasp donations to help injured turtles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 07:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 12:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some animal rescue groups are asking ladies to not throw away their old bras, but instead, donate the clasps to help injured turtles heal.</p><p>Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in North Carolina posted photos on social media of how they use the eye closures from the fasteners to mend a turtle's broken shell back together.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/trending/window-cleaners-don-superhero-costumes-to-cheer-up-sick-kids-in-children-s-hospital" title="Window cleaners don superhero costumes to cheer up sick kids in children's hospital" data-articleId="415504243" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Window_washing_superheroes_at_children_s_0_7457575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Window_washing_superheroes_at_children_s_0_7457575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Window_washing_superheroes_at_children_s_0_7457575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Window_washing_superheroes_at_children_s_0_7457575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Window_washing_superheroes_at_children_s_0_7457575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A window cleaning business did their part to help sick kids smile this week when they dressed up as superheroes while rapelling down the side of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide, South Australia." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Window cleaners don superhero costumes to cheer up sick kids in children's hospital</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 10:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 11:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A window cleaning business did their part to help sick kids smile this week when they dressed up as superheroes while rappelling down the side of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide, South Australia.</p><p>Cath Pfeiffer-Smith from SA Window Cleaning said they had a great time doing bringing joy to kids staying in the hospital.</p><p>“It was wonderful to take a break from our usual window cleaning and give back to the kids in Adelaide by giving them a little break from their everyday medical routines, the same four walls and the same view out of their windows,” Pfeiffer-Smith said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/arrest-warrant-issued-for-suspect-in-palmetto-murder" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/irving%20zuniga_1561922833646.jpg_7458156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/irving%20zuniga_1561922833646.jpg_7458156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/irving%20zuniga_1561922833646.jpg_7458156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/irving%20zuniga_1561922833646.jpg_7458156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/irving%20zuniga_1561922833646.jpg_7458156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Manatee&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Palmetto murder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/north-port-police-search-for-missing-86-year-old" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/tapesh_1561913621141_7458136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/tapesh_1561913621141_7458136_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/tapesh_1561913621141_7458136_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/tapesh_1561913621141_7458136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/tapesh_1561913621141_7458136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Port police search for missing 86-year-old</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-meets-kim-in-dmz-becomes-first-sitting-us-president-to-step-into-hermit-kingdom" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="South&#x20;Korea&#x2e;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;and&#x20;North&#x20;Korean&#x20;leader&#x20;Kim&#x20;Jong-un&#x20;briefly&#x20;met&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Korean&#x20;demilitarized&#x20;zone&#x20;&#x28;DMZ&#x29;&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Handout&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dong-A&#x20;Ilbo&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump meets Kim in DMZ, becomes first sitting US president to step into North Korea</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/animal-rescues-asking-for-bra-clap-donations-to-help-injured-turtles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497_7457762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497_7457762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497_7457762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497_7457762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497_7457762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Carolina&#x20;Waterfowl&#x20;Rescue" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Animal rescues asking for bra clasp donations to help injured turtles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/arrest-made-in-deadly-shooting-at-tampa-mosque" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Still0630_000_1561893373855_7457761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Still0630_000_1561893373855_7457761_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Still0630_000_1561893373855_7457761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Still0630_000_1561893373855_7457761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 