Pinellas Park police are searching for a driver who smashed the front of a local gas station, and took off before they got there.

It happened at the Circle K gas station and convenience store on 66th St. North just before 2:00am.

The driver smashed at least four window panes, and bent the frame around them, leaving shattered glass inside and outside the store front.

Circle K opened as usual for customers Sunday morning, who were told to avoid the taped off area.

The investigation is still on going, but police say a witness reported seeing a blonde woman behind the wheel of a Toyota Scion drive away from the scene.

Police searched the area, but didn't find the car.

Investigators are hoping store surveillance video will help them find their suspect.